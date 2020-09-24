I am writing to clarify some incorrect assertions made in your article dated Sept. 15, 2020, “County moves forward with closure of juvenile detention facility.”
The article stated, “(Supervisor) English . . . said although the county school superintendent is supposed to offer educational services to juveniles in detention, for the past six months Clay has only been providing them at the jail.”
To correct the record I have been working at the detention center since 2016. My primary focus has been on fixing the deficiencies from the External Accreditation Review Team conducted April 2015. The records reflect my evaluations of the teachers since 2017 and of the revising of the detention center’s curriculum and educational processes.
It was last year where Judge Bannon and I discussed that it would be better if my office handled all hiring, transition and educational services, because we are more qualified to do so. The resulting inter-governmental agreement of that agreement went into effect in June 2020.
Supervisor Judd was quoted in your article saying, “We had work sessions and you were there. You were at the table as much as I was.”
To clarify, Superintendent Velasquez (from Santa Cruz County), Sheriff Dannels and I were called to the “table” when the document was complete and ready for a vote. We had no prior input to the document. At the only work session we actually were invited to, I expressed my concern that there was no mention of education or transportation.
Supervisor Judd is incorrect. It concerns me that this incorrect information articulated at the board meeting could lead the public to think that I was present at any planning meeting with exception of the one mentioned above. Had I been at previous meetings I would certainly have offered my suggestions and recommendations.
In addition, I would note that the responsibility of the court is clearly delineated in Arizona statute. It says, “The COURT shall work in cooperation with the SUPERINTENDENT and shall agree on the method and delivery of the juvenile detention center education program pursuant to A.R.S. §15-913.”
ARS 15-913 further states that, “The county school superintendent shall attempt to coordinate the program with each pupil’s school district of residence to assist the pupil’s transition back to the school district at the appropriate time.”
It would be a challenge for an outside county to transition another county’s students. This responsibility must fall on the parent county of the student to ensure an effective transition back into their school or any proposed educational action plan.
I suggest that this plan was done in haste. Frankly, Superintendent Velasquez was as surprised about this move as I was. He now has the added responsibility of taking care of our students. And he likewise was never asked to provide input into this change.
There is over $100,000 that Superintendent Velasquez and I will now have to allocate. Allocation of these funds should have been in an IGA. They are not under the control of the Board of Supervisors. Rather the County Superintendents will now jointly contact our respective county attorneys and work out an appropriate plan. In that effort, we will include as many stakeholders as needed to do the right by our counties.
Arizona Revised Statutes 15-913 (Education program; juvenile detention centers) requires each county to offer an education program in its juvenile detention center. It further requires that, “The county school superintendent and the presiding juvenile court judge in each county shall agree on the method of delivery of the juvenile detention center education program.”
It also requires that, “The county school superintendent shall attempt to coordinate the program with each pupil’s school district of residence to assist the pupil’s transition back to the school district at the appropriate time.”
I take my job seriously. I am dedicated and loyal to my students and their families.
To avoid misunderstandings from occurring in the future I have reached out to Judge Conlogue, and Supervisors English and Judd in hopes that we can work better as a team. It is critical and essential that we collaborate and work for the people who entrusted us with the honor to serve.
I remain committed to cooperative problem solving and at the same time to speak out in the best interests of my students and their families.