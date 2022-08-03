Arizona consumers are struggling. Fortunately, the Inflation Reduction Act currently being discussed in Congress would reduce inflation, reduce prescription drug prices, and reduce utility bills. Our Congressional delegation should give the legislation a big thumbs up.
Like the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed into law last year and its provisions ranging from expanding broadband internet access and affordability to strengthening water systems, the Inflation Reduction Act contains measures that would benefit everyday Arizonans. And like the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, where Arizona’s U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s leadership was instrumental, her influence has already been taken into account in recent bill negotiations.
In earlier versions of the Inflation Reduction Act, Sen. Sinema expressed concerns about bloat in the bill, resulting in a much more taxpayer-friendly piece of legislation. In fact, nearly $300 billion would be invested to reduce the nation’s deficit with no new taxes on families making $400,000 or less and no new taxes on small businesses.
If the Inflation Reduction Act becomes law, Medicare will be able to negotiate certain
prescription drug prices like any insurance company could with the manufacturers directly – a hot topic for the million plus Arizonans above age 65. The legislation would limit drug companies’ ability to raise their prices more than the rate of inflation each year — an important step to help the millions of Americans who struggle to pay for their prescriptions. An analysis by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimates that this lower drug prices policy would yield savings of more than $280 billion over 10 years, thereby providing substantial cost savings for consumers.
To benefit utility ratepayers, the Inflation Reduction Act includes funding for residential energy rebate programs to electrify home appliances and for energy efficient retrofits. Energy efficiency reduces electricity waste and is a proven smart investment. From 2010-2021, every $1.00 of ratepayer money invested in Arizona Public Service and Tucson Electric Power’s energy efficiency programs returned approximately $3.69 in benefits to consumers. Energy efficiency supports over 39,000 jobs in Arizona, with employment in each county. Energy efficiency is not only good for our pocketbooks but also for air quality and public health.
Additionally, the bill under discussion calls for unlocking domestic energy and transmission projects via comprehensive permitting reform, which is also essential to lower costs for consumers. Further, support for electric school buses, electric garbage trucks, and electrifying the U.S. Postal Service would provide considerable financial savings for school districts, municipalities, and the federal government through reduced operating and maintenance costs; and tax credits for used and new electric vehicles will save utility customers money — whether or not they own an electric vehicle — through better utilization of the electric grid.
The Inflation Reduction Act is not perfect; however, the legislation contains significant benefits for Arizona and Arizonans. Arizona PIRG urges members of our state’s Congressional delegation to vote “yes” on the Inflation Reduction Act to reduce inflation, the deficit, prescription drug prices, and utility bills.
Diane E. Brown is the Executive Director of the Arizona Public Interest Research Group (Arizona PIRG), a statewide public interest advocacy organization.