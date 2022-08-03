Diane E. Brown

Arizona consumers are struggling. Fortunately, the Inflation Reduction Act currently being discussed in Congress would reduce inflation, reduce prescription drug prices, and reduce utility bills. Our Congressional delegation should give the legislation a big thumbs up.

Like the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed into law last year and its provisions ranging from expanding broadband internet access and affordability to strengthening water systems, the Inflation Reduction Act contains measures that would benefit everyday Arizonans. And like the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, where Arizona’s U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s leadership was instrumental, her influence has already been taken into account in recent bill negotiations.

