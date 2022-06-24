Methane gas — known to many people as “natural gas” — is just about everywhere. Not only do many of us use it to cook our food or heat our water, but at any given moment, methane gas is traveling along thousands of miles of pipes across rural areas and through our neighborhoods.
There’s a big problem with pipes that carry gas to our homes and businesses: They often leak.
Gas leaks can occur anywhere from the transport of gas from the well, through the gathering and transmission pipelines that carry gas to storage facilities, and the distribution lines that carry gas to homes and businesses.
A new Arizona PIRG Education Fund and Frontier Group report documents that gas pipeline incidents across the U.S. were serious enough to require reporting to the federal government at the equivalent of one every 40 hours from 2010 through nearly the end of 2021. Of the nearly 2,600 incidents reported between 2010 and 2021, 850 resulted in fires and 328 in an explosion. Those incidents killed 122 people and injured more than 600. The total costs to communities from items such as property damage, emergency services and the value of intentionally and unintentionally released gas totaled nearly $4 billion.
The federally reported gas leaks represent just a fraction of the total. Some serious gas explosions that caused death or injury did not occur in the pipeline system. And despite substantial financial investments in recent years to prevent gas leaks, the number of incidents has not significantly declined.
While gas and utility companies may know about a leak, inefficient repairs and replacement jobs often take longer than expected, allowing gas to continue to leak for years at a time. To make matters worse, gas bills this year have soared to the highest level in over a decade and gas prices are projected to remain high for the foreseeable future with leaks undoubtedly continuing.
Not long ago, the risk of gas leaks might have been seen as something we had to live with. But with recent improvements in technology, electric heat pumps for space heating and water heating and electric induction stoves for cooking are not only viable alternatives to methane gas but are often better. Induction stoves, for example, have recently fallen in price, improve air quality, and are far more efficient than gas stoves – transferring up to 90% of energy consumed to the food versus 40% in the case of gas cooking.
The bottom line is this: methane gas leaks continue to put public safety and health at risk. However, we shouldn’t need to rely on gas for cooking or heating, or for electricity generation. Electrification, coupled with the expansion of renewable energy sources like solar and wind, offers a cleaner, safer and less expensive way to cool, heat, and light our homes and offices. Public policies should encourage a move in this direction.
Tony Dutzik is the associate director and senior policy analyst at Frontier Group and lead author of the report Methane Gas Leaks. Diane E. Brown is the executive director of the Arizona PIRG Education Fund, an organization that conducts research and education in the public interest.