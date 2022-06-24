My brother Pat arrived in Ukraine on March 1 to help in any way he could. Over the next two months, he built a strong network (and trust) within the dozens of NGOs (non-government organizations) working in the region.
As they say, first you work for your name, then your name works for you. Pat was quickly able to land much-needed materials — from flak jackets to helmets to food — with a few phone calls and lots of connections. He returned to the states May 1, wrung out and mentally exhausted.
The plan was to stay home three weeks then head back. He’s always been bad at saying no, so probably didn’t take enough time for himself while here. But we’re satisfied he put enough gas back in the tank to be useful.
He returned to Ukraine about three weeks ago and is still there. On his final flight into Poland, he sat next to a Chinese guy wearing a Ukrainian military uniform. “He looks so scared,” Pat wrote. “He’s going into battle for the first time. I am afraid for him.”
For good reason. Pat returned to the same country but it had a very different feel. In the short time he’d been away, the Russians shifted strategies and have ruthlessly pounded the east, village by village.
Pat had a donated nine-passenger van waiting for him, delivered by “an old hippie” from Estonia named Aksel. He also has an American sidekick who looks to be about 20, based in the Netherlands. They’ve been busy.
They met the young boy in the photo on their first delivery of supplies — they were part of a convoy that pulled up to an orphanage that also houses mentally disabled adults. They dropped off 10 pallets of goods.
Soon to be among the deliveries are boxes of quilts from a Green Valley group (we’re tracking their progress through a shipping company).
Other bits of info from the past three weeks:
• Pat delivered a protective vest a day before a journalist-turned-combat medic headed to the front. “Super good guy who should never have to be put in this position.”
• The van broke down; into the shop and quickly fixed. Back on the road and hanging in there (barely, some days).
• Pat and crew were chewed out by Polish border guards for playing soccer alongside a long line of cars stuck waiting to getting into the country. Great photos.
• Pat sent this message a couple of weeks ago: “It honestly feels like there is too much to do and not enough time or people to do it.”
• They met four Ukrainian families who lost their homes and are staying at an orphanage. Each has agreed to adopt 10 children. That’s 40 kids, ages 1 to 15. Most had lost their parents in the first month of the war. “I have never seen a better behaved group of kids,” he wrote.
• They make regular rounds to warehouses, dropping supplies to those who need it all over Ukraine.
What’s next? Pat’s made several trips to the east; he doesn’t tell us exactly where all the time (security), but sends startling photos.
We don’t know when he’s coming home.
Dan Shearer is editor of the Green Valley News/Sahuarita Sun, a sister paper of Herald/Review Media.