I am writing this letter as a business owner. I own The K Palace Theater in Huachuca City and I am paying higher prices for my utilities versus my residence for one simple reason – it's a business. I addressed my electricity costs with Jason Bowling of SSVEC and Ms. Lea Peterson (Corporation Commission) when they were speaking at a town Hall meeting in Huachuca City, Sep 2022. I mailed a letter on 12 Jan 2023 addressing this very issue to the following:

Katie Hobbs; Jason Bowling and Curtis Nolan (SSVEC); Gale Griffin, David Gowan, Lupe Diaz; Anna Tovar, Lea Peterson, Kevin Thompson and Nick Myers (Corporation Commission). As of this writing, I have not heard back from any of them except the Governor's office. Her staff sent a short memo back stating, “the Governor has no jurisdiction in this matter.” No surprise here.

