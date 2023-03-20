I am writing this letter as a business owner. I own The K Palace Theater in Huachuca City and I am paying higher prices for my utilities versus my residence for one simple reason – it's a business. I addressed my electricity costs with Jason Bowling of SSVEC and Ms. Lea Peterson (Corporation Commission) when they were speaking at a town Hall meeting in Huachuca City, Sep 2022. I mailed a letter on 12 Jan 2023 addressing this very issue to the following:
Katie Hobbs; Jason Bowling and Curtis Nolan (SSVEC); Gale Griffin, David Gowan, Lupe Diaz; Anna Tovar, Lea Peterson, Kevin Thompson and Nick Myers (Corporation Commission). As of this writing, I have not heard back from any of them except the Governor's office. Her staff sent a short memo back stating, “the Governor has no jurisdiction in this matter.” No surprise here.
Is this what representative government is supposed to be in Arizona? This complete lack of professionalism by the very people who claim to be doing what's best for the folks of Arizona? I find this obvious avoidance of my queries addressing a very serious problem for all businesses disgraceful! And it proves to me how incompetent and totally uncaring our elected and appointed officials are in this state. Not one of these people cared enough to give me an answer!
There is no justification whatsoever for utility companies charging businesses more for their services based solely on this fact: it's a business. The electricity going into my business is exactly the same as the electricity going into my home – so there is no additional cost based on the type of electricity I am receiving. SSVEC did not have to hire additional workers to turn on the electricity for my building – so there is no additional cost. SSVEC did not have to erect another transformer to service my business – so there is no additional cost. SSVEC did not have to change their schedule or hours of operation for me – so there is no additional cost.
So why the additional charge for a business versus a home? Potential Demand is how it was described it to me. Based on my discussion in September with Petersen and Bowling, they provided me with no justification for the additional charge for “business electricity”.
Bottom Line: All utility companies should operate exactly like a gas station. It doesn't matter what type vehicle I drive into a station to fill up – I am charged the exact same price per gallon – whether it's my private vehicle, business vehicle, public transportation vehicle or school bus. Same price per gallon for ALL – NO extra charges! I should be charged for the electricity I use – period. Not for GS DEMAND 1-PHASE and not for DEMAND and not for higher surcharges and fees. Here is the difference in my business compared to my residence bill:
GS DEMAND 1-PHASE = Additional - not a part of my home bill
DEMAND = Additional - not a part of my home bill
Wholesale power and fuel cost adjustor = 2 times higher than resident
DSM surcharge = 2 times higher
ACC environmental charge (REST) = 8 times higher
HOME: RO1 – RESIDENTIAL = What in the world is this on my home bill?
I adamantly oppose this way of doing business by SSVEC and all the utility companies. If I called The K Palace Theater my home, my costs would dramatically decrease – and there would be absolutely no change in what SSVEC was doing to service the building! Shame on all the folks I addressed in my letter for their failure to respond and their complete failure to address a solution to this problem for all businesses.