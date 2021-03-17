Arizona has a long history associated with horse racing. In 1945, at Rillito Racetrack in Tucson, was the beginning of what is now the American Quarter Racing Association. In 1956, Turf Paradise became one of the country’s elite racetracks and with the mild winters in the Phoenix area, horsemen and women came from all over the United States and Canada to race. Later a fair circuit was formed and there was horse racing at many rural cities throughout Arizona that were usually associated with the county fairs held in those cities.
With summer racing in Prescott, Rillito and the fair circuit, horse racing in Arizona was a popular year-round sport, supported by a strong established breeding industry. Breeding farms were established throughout Arizona raising horses to support agriculture and the racetracks.
Horse racing was Arizona’s first professional sport. From an attendance standpoint it was at the top of the sporting events in Arizona and has since continually been ranked among the state’s top five sports attendance attractions.
My grandpa traveled West by train in 1914 and made Arizona is home. Our ranch was founded in 1947 and since then our family has worked hard to raise outstanding thoroughbreds and continue on this historic sport. Our ranch is a family endeavor. As a third generation Arizonan, my family and I are committed to our community, with service to non-profits and in the military. We pride ourselves in honesty, hard work, and family.
The breeding industry directly supports agriculture in Arizona. Breeders in the state have seen a decline in our foal crops of twice the national average. This is attributed directly to the lower purse levels in Arizona. It is industry standard across the United States that state breeding programs are incentivized by receiving a percent of the handle. This creates a domino effect, with higher purse levels more horses are produced which increases field sizes, which increases the handle. Breeding and racing in Arizona are dependent on each other. But most importantly the engine that drives breeding and racing in Arizona are purse levels. Arizona racetracks have had to compete with tracks in other states which have modernized their operations to generate higher purse levels. It is time for us to do the same.
Senator David Gowan is leading an effort at the state capitol to implement Historic Horse Racing, which would allow Arizona racetracks and the breeding industry in the state to compete with other states that conduct horse racing. Historic Horse Racing does not impact Arizona’s tribal casinos; the purpose is to modernize a historic Arizona sporting tradition and help local families and businesses involved in the industry.
With all that Arizona has to offer, we need the opportunity to compete with other states. Historic Horse Racing could make that happen and the economic impact Arizona would see from racing and breeding would be a benefit for local communities and the entire state.
Marvin Fleming is the owner of Fleming Thoroughbred Farm in Willcox, Arizona.