Arizona has been among the nation’s economic leaders for decades, but job growth isn’t a birthright.
No, we have to compete – now more than ever as we vie for quality employers and investment on a global stage. Those of us in Sierra Vista have long benefited from a favorable climate and magnificent natural setting that have helped attract new residents and build an economy fueled by growth.
But what carried us in the past may not work as well in the future. Economic trends are shifting fast, and research tells us the foundation of the new economy will be the education, training and adaptability of our workers. We’re already seeing this with local employers in the health care, cyber security and operations, and intelligence and defense industries, who tell us that finding qualified workers is a primary challenge.
Education is the answer. And just as our state has been making sizable investments in K-12 schools, we must not forget our public universities. It is already projected that, in the near future, 70 percent of all Arizona jobs will require a college degree or other education after high school.
In Sierra Vista’s Legislative District 14, 15.6 percent of residents completed a four-year college education. That compares with nearly 1 in 5 Arizonans. Local wages earned range from $52,879 for individuals with a bachelor’s to $27,500 for residents with a high school diploma alone. Individuals with a college education are also far less likely to be unemployed. Fewer than 2 percent of college graduates are jobless, as compared with 12.5 percent of individuals who didn’t finish high school.
The benefits of higher education are clear. It’s also clear we’re going to increasingly rely on our public universities – Arizona State University, Northern Arizona University and the University of Arizona – but they can’t do it alone.
The New Economy Initiative will help ensure these institutions have the resources they need to meet this demand – enrolling and graduating more students, while strengthening as economic drivers for our state. University areas of emphasis like engineering, national security and health care are a good match for local employers.
Through the New Economy Initiative, Arizona’s public universities will drive our city’s economy forward. ASU is advancing engineering and technology education; and NAU is preparing Arizona’s next generation of health care professionals. Especially critical to Sierra Vista is work at the UArizona College of Applied Science & Technology, which is expanding programs that directly support the aerospace and defense industry our community relies upon. Hypersonics, in particular, is a field the U.S. Department of Defense, Raytheon and other defense companies have expressed a need for more college graduates. Of course, UArizona continues to be a national leader in space exploration via its Arizona Space Institute.
The New Economy Initiative will benefit all residents of Sierra Vista and Cochise County. That’s because college graduates earn more – roughly twice as much over a career as compared with their peers who earned a high school diploma alone. More college graduates means more money for local businesses and other aspects of our local economy.
According to a new economic-impact analysis by Rounds Consulting Group, 1,000 Arizona residents completing their four-year degree would result in $22.5 million in annual income; $98.5 million in yearly economic output; $5.6 million in new tax revenues per year; and approximately 340 jobs.
As Arizona emerges from this pandemic-caused downturn, now is the time to think big. An economy built on the smarts of our workforce, not just our sunshine, will be stronger and more resilient for everyone in our community.
I respectfully ask Sen. David Gowan, Rep. Gail Griffin and Rep. Becky A. Nutt to support the New Economy Initiative. It’s an investment in Sierra Vista.
Cecilia Mata is a member of the Arizona Board of Regents and owner of All Source Global Management LLC in Sierra Vista.