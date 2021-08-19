Arizona experienced unprecedented attacks on our voting rights this year by Republicans in the Arizona Legislature, including measures to make it more difficult to vote early, procedures to disqualify more votes, and bills to limit resources for local elections. It is no coincidence that we saw these bills advance after record numbers of Arizonans went to the polls in 2020. These changes will be in place for the 2022 election unless successfully challenged.
While there are efforts being mounted in Arizona to reverse these anti-voter bills via referendum, we also need passage of the For the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Act in Congress. Time is running out to pass both acts without also ending the filibuster procedure in the U.S. Senate. Arizona needs Senator Sinema and Senator Kelly to be aggressive in protecting our voting rights and supporting these critically needed reforms.
The bills to impede voting along with efforts to challenge the results of our elections show that our democracy is under threat. Politicians are trying to cling to power by using every tool possible -- including the racist, arcane filibuster. Right now, we have a tremendous opportunity and an urgent need to implement bold, transformational democracy reforms -- which is why the Senate must pass the For the People Act and eliminate the filibuster. Through my involvement with our local branch of the NAACP, I have learned a lot about the different assumptions I make about life as a white person. I have learned that the NAACP is strongly opposed to the filibuster and views it as racist. I never knew that and didn’t know much about the history of the filibuster. If you’re a white person and want to try to understand a different point of view about the filibuster, I suggest you visit the website of the national NAACP at https://naacp.org/
It is past time for our democracy to function in an inclusive and equitable manner. We cannot afford backsliding on voting rights. The For the People Act includes comprehensive, common sense democracy reforms like automatic voter registration, stronger anti-corruption provisions, and campaign finance reform. The For the People Act will also restore the voting rights for 1.7 million formerly incarcerated people, and a ban on partisan gerrymandering -- all of which would help add 50 million eligible residents to the voter rolls, rein in the influence of big corporations, and expand the freedoms of all of us to participate in democracy.
The package has already passed in the House, but not in the Senate. Republicans have on two occasions now blocked even opening debate on the bill using the filibuster. Senate Majority Leader Schumer has vowed to bring this bill back, however, so it is critical that our senators continue to hear from us on these important issues.
Throughout our nation’s history, people have fought to expand voting access to all eligible people in this country. We can’t backslide now or erase this legacy from the historic Voting Rights Act of 1965 and the leaders of the Civil Rights Movement. The For the People Act is critical to ensure everyone gets a voice in electing people to office who deliver real solutions, and we call on Senators Kelly and Sinema to vote for the For the People Act and not let the filibuster be exploited to block this important progress.
Tricia Gerrodette, Sierra Vista