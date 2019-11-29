State and local governments and individuals are engaging in a dead end example of circular reasoning in the water debate.
Circular reasoning is a fallacy because it ends up with results the same as the starting point.
No one wants to admit that our area and the entire state is in a growing water crisis. Yet, state and local leaders continue to ignore facts and display a public ignorance towards our water situation.
Shar Porier's reviews of water conditions on November 5th and 24th in the Herald/Review offer readers the basic history and current facts of the water challenge. After reading this information, the headlines alone should be enough to help recognize common sense: Studies detail water problems throughout AZ and Drying up: State groundwater resources continue decline despite recharge efforts.
After understanding whats really going on in our area and the state you can only reach one conclusion about water.
We do not have enough water now, and will not in the future, if state and local entities continue to promote economic development and increased population growth.
Physical evidence includes: 6-8 feet of subsidence East of Coolidge; fast growing subsidence northeast of Willcox, large rifts opening up South of Phoenix and the total failure of a trading future water needs program for impossible recharging miles from the initial water sources in the Phoenix area.
The largest users of water in the state are cotton, tree nuts and farming, much of which grows food for the dairy/cattle industry. Are we going to continue to constantly trade agriculture products for more homes in order to support impossible water needs to satisfy more growth.?
The latest study by two water researchers states "A cloud of uncertainty hangs over Arizona as businesses and communities have no idea where they stand in determination of water rights and therefore have limited ways to look to the future" for their water needs. "Lake mead and the Colorado river system are coming up short to meet demands for the CAP" and, "The replenished water will not reduce the local geological impact of pumping, and will do nothing to recharge the aquifers".
Yet, we still push the long term viability of a Vignetto and even start an area committee to promote continued growth in the San Pedro watershed.
The excitement over Benson's pipe dream is a perfect example of circular reasoning. Eventually the only long term jobs remaining in the area will be digging graves for stupid use of resources ideas and adding landfills of unsaleable construction debris. We must hope that when Vignetto throws in the cards that there will be enough underground water to sustain the communities of Benson and St. David.
Our leaders must admit and promulgate that low water use technology jobs, tourism and Forrt Huachuca will be the economic future of our area.
Current circular reasoning puts the future back to the current past after having wasted fiscal and natural resources.
Please play your part in keeping our community's future viable. Demand water sustainability decisions from our leaders.
Our environment is irreplaceable.
Dave Cartun
Bisbee