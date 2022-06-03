“If the people cannot trust their government to do the job for which it exists — to protect them and to promote their common welfare — all else is lost.”
— Former President Barack Obama
A point that should be well taken by government at all levels. However, citizens suggest that responsiveness to protect and promote the common welfare of people is often slow and cumbersome in federal government.
In a 2022 survey conducted by Partnership for Public Service and Freedman Consulting, more than half of Americans have no trust in the federal government and do not think it helps people like them. On the other hand, Gallup polls show that 66% of Americans trust their local government. Even so, the integral part local government plays to the positive quality of life of its citizens is often taken for granted.
Decisions at the local level react to the immediate and short term needs of citizens. For example, have a pothole? Report to the local public works department and the pothole is repaired within a short period of time.
Is your neighbor’s yard full of junk and debris creating a rodent situation? Contact Community Development. A Neighborhood Enforcement Officer comes out and speaks with the neighbor about correcting the problem.
Do you spot a brushfire in the field behind your house? Call the local fire department. They are putting out the fire out within minutes.
During economic downturns, municipal government can inject economic policies that quickly stimulate the local economy. During a national health crisis, local government can react to the immediate needs of the city therefore decreasing the negative impacts to people’s welfare.
In the last two years, no better representation of how important local government is in responding to the needs of its citizens more quickly than higher forms of government can be found. During the COVID-19 pandemic, local government’s familiarity with local communities and mutual aid were more capable of meeting the challenges of the pandemic. In Sierra Vista, the mayor and council were able to quickly direct the city manager to grant funds to micro and small businesses, negating the impacts of national and state mandated shutdowns. Also, funds were diverted to a local nonprofit to quickly administer assistance for housing payments, utility payments, food supply and mental health services. Citizens in need were able to rely upon local government to help them weather the tough times in expedient fashion.
Rapid environmental change and competition are prime examples of where local government can respond more quickly than larger, more bureaucratic forms of government. Municipalities’ policies regarding economic development are the primary way to stimulate economic growth in a community. Working with Cochise College, AZCAST and Fort Huachuca, Sierra Vista develops policies and strategies to capitalize on our highly trained technical workforce.
Additionally, when support services to increase quality of life amenities for residents and recruitment are needed, a city may adjust budgets for street maintenance, park improvements or leisure activities. City government should not be taken for granted. Every time you see street work being done, new businesses moving in or a park being mowed remember to thank your city government.
Rachel Gray is mayor pro tem of Sierra Vista. If you have a subject you would like to comment on, contact editor@myheraldreview.com