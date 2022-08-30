A change in state law could have the same impact that Cochise County experienced several years ago when the cartel was recruiting juveniles to smuggle contraband across the border.
That’s the good news.
Gov. Ducey signed into law earlier this year a provision that will empower our sheriff’s department to arrest, and our county attorney to prosecute, those who are smuggling people and narcotics into our community. Instead of turning these criminals over to federal officials, which in all likelihood results in little or no consequence, the new state law will put these offenders in state prison if they are convicted.
Like Cochise County did when juveniles were aggressively being recruited by the cartel, authorities on this side of the border are planning quick prosecution and disposition. A justice process that previously took months, sometimes even beyond a year, to accomplish, was reduced to just 40 days — resulting in those convicted being sentenced, sometimes to years behind bars at a state facility.
Imposing that consequence, and dramatically reducing the time to sentencing, had an immediate impact on the willingness of juveniles to do the cartel’s bidding, and the strategy of these illicit organizations in getting illegal contraband across the border.
Thanks to the governor’s signature, and the aggressive mindset of the sheriff and County Attorney Brian McIntyre, something similar is now in the works for smugglers apprehended in Cochise County.
Arrest, conviction and sentencing in a little over a month. That consequence should send yet another message to the cartel that crossing through Cochise County is not good for business.
Here’s the bad news.
The current jail, built in 1982 and intended to house fewer than 200 inmates, may not have the capacity or the workforce to accomplish the goal of delivering an immediate consequence to smugglers and the cartel.
Taxpayers can take comfort that members of the county-appointed Jail District Committee are cognizant of the shortcomings of the existing jail, sensitive to the cost of building a new jail and serious about investigating alternatives that will reduce the financial burden while still assuring public security.
Frank Antenori said it best at the Aug. 19 meeting of the committee:
“I want to understand the requirements and national standards for the safety of staff and inmates. What are the minimal and humane national standards and what will it cost? I’m here to make sure the taxpayers of this county have a direct value received (for) a jail district. I want to be sure you don’t go overboard or underboard.”
Ultimately, it is you, the taxpaying public, who will decide whether to create a Jail District. This entity has the authority to collect a tax — either on property or on sales — to fund the future costs of incarceration.
Every member of this committee wants your input as we contemplate this question. Our responsibility is to make a recommendation to the Cochise County Board of Supervisors before the end of the year. Supervisors will then decide whether to schedule a referendum sometime next year to seek the approval or the rejection of a jail district.
Our proceedings are open to the public, and the information and the schedule of meetings is available at cochise.az.gov/856/Jail-District-Public-Outreach-Committee-.
If you have a comment, send your email to epetermann1@gmail.com.
Submitted by the Jail District Committee