On behalf of the dedicated men and women that work within the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office Detention Division, I want to begin by extending my sincere appreciation to all those that came together to bring you this very important “all-user sales” Jail District vote. In addition, County Administrator Rich Karwaczka and his staff and my team members have brought you an efficient and effective proposal to address an outdated jail. Over the last month, we have shared updates and facts with you during our countywide community meetings, social media, news media and civic presentations to ensure transparency and factual data to assist you in preparation for this election.

I would like to highlight a vital aspect of building a new jail, your Quality of Life. It is no secret or debate that your Cochise County Jail needs replaced for a plethora of reasons that are not limited to Officer/Inmate Safety and Medial/Mental Health enhancements. As your Sheriff, your quality of life is a priority to me as I fulfill my Oath of Office to protect, preserve and safeguard your freedoms and liberties. This begins with a modern facility that provides the capabilities and resources to execute these expectations and my statutory duties within our criminal justice system.

