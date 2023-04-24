On behalf of the dedicated men and women that work within the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office Detention Division, I want to begin by extending my sincere appreciation to all those that came together to bring you this very important “all-user sales” Jail District vote. In addition, County Administrator Rich Karwaczka and his staff and my team members have brought you an efficient and effective proposal to address an outdated jail. Over the last month, we have shared updates and facts with you during our countywide community meetings, social media, news media and civic presentations to ensure transparency and factual data to assist you in preparation for this election.
I would like to highlight a vital aspect of building a new jail, your Quality of Life. It is no secret or debate that your Cochise County Jail needs replaced for a plethora of reasons that are not limited to Officer/Inmate Safety and Medial/Mental Health enhancements. As your Sheriff, your quality of life is a priority to me as I fulfill my Oath of Office to protect, preserve and safeguard your freedoms and liberties. This begins with a modern facility that provides the capabilities and resources to execute these expectations and my statutory duties within our criminal justice system.
During my tenure as your Sheriff, my team and I have worked diligently to earn your trust, respect, and friendship as we address your public safety needs. In historical fashion, we have secured over $100 million dollars in grants and donations to help offset our operational costs and to avoid financial burden for the citizens of Cochise County. This remarkable endeavor has allowed your sheriff’s office the ability to provide modern day policing and programs to address today’s complex challenges. These funds include over $22 million dollars to assist with the building of a new jail.
I would ask each one of you to extend this mutual trust and respect to the construction of a new jail. Along with the majority of my colleague sheriffs in Arizona who already have a Jail District, I would ask for your support. For no more than $67 per citizen – per year, we can raise the funds to build a new jail and enhance our jail operations. In fact, the $67 per year is anticipated to be less as this number does not take into count those traveling or visiting our beautiful county. As a side note, these funds can ONLY be used for jail operations with annual state audits to ensure this practice is properly adhered to.
I remind my constituents that a failure to pass the Jail District will likely result in a very costly venture as we move forward. What I have not heard from those actively campaigning against the Jail District is a viable and reasonable solution. To include, the exposure to increased liability and, the potential closure of our current jail. All these variables keep me up at night. On behalf of my fellow law enforcement professionals working collectively to keep you safe, not having an adequate jail only serves to benefit those that ignore with intent the rule of law.
No matter the outcome, you will always have my commitment and passion to do everything within my statutory authority to fulfill my Oath, Duties and your Expectations as scribed within the Rule of Law.
My staff and I are open to any questions you may have, and we welcome them as you decide your vote, please call my office at 520-432-9505. Thank You!
Sheriff Mark J. Dannels has been Cochise County Sheriff since 2013.