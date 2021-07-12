Is the unfettered, uncontrolled access and pumping of groundwater part of the numerous rights and benefits of land ownership?
The simple answer to the question above is, yes, at least in Cochise County and in many other areas outside of an Active Water Management Area (AMA) or an Irrigation Non-Expansion Area (INA). As a conservative, I have to admit right up front that I am sympathetic to this idea that I am “King of my own castle,” so to say, that no one can tell me what to do with my property! Compared to the feudal system, where only Lords and Kings owned land while us peasants worked it, the opportunity for every person to own a piece of land, and benefit from its fruits, changed the world.
Of course, being part of a society that makes this very enjoyment of property ownership possible for me also carries with it some responsibilities to my neighbors. I cannot, for example, start burning tires in my front yard, as the air on my property tends to ignore my fence and travel into my neighbor’s property, carrying that dense black smoke along with it.
So, what’s this got to do with the use of water under my property? Our concept of water rights in the American southwest goes way back to when the Spanish settled these areas, and not much has changed. The problem with the concept of absolute water rights flowing with the land (no pun intended) is that it could not anticipate the advent of the turbine pump and easy flowing institutional money. You see, since the beginning of civilization, there was not much that any one landowner could really do to affect the water source under his or her land in a way that would adversely affect his or her neighbors. As we look across the landscape of yesteryear, we see old windmills dotting the hills and sometimes wash bottoms.
Occasionally, I used to come across a small engine-powered jack pump on my treks into the backcountry. These were small teeter-totter-like things that simply replaced the pumping mechanism of the windmill. Today most of these have been replaced by solar powered submersible pumps capable of pumping about the same 3 to 10 gallons per minute that the old windmills could pump. One almost feels romantic about these days of the old west, but many a romance has led to disaster, and our current romance with this idea of the old west and water rights needs to be re-thought.
If we were talking mineral rights, I’d not be writing this. You see, minerals, tend to stay right there in the ground under your feet and within your fence line. If I chose to mine those minerals, what would it matter, in many cases, to my neighbors? Unlike minerals, however, the water under my property is more like the air above it; I cannot keep the darned stuff under my feet and within my fence line! For example, when my well began to go dry a few years ago, we only noticed an issue when the irrigation well, about 1/4 mile away from me, was running.
Now, with the old windmill or jack pump of yesteryear, this might not have been the case; however, when we combine the technology of the turbine pump with institutional funding … for the purposes here that’s stockholders in large groups providing almost unlimited cash to corporations that promise a return on that investment … we have the American dream, right? Sometimes, but what does this have to do with water and property rights? Remember, the two things that could not be anticipated during the formation of our concepts of water and property rights were the turbine pump and free flowing institutional money? You see, it’s sort of the perfect storm, never before could a group of people get together and actually threaten the viability of a water aquifer for their neighbors and larger community. That day is now upon us.
A message to my conservative friends, times have changed! Just like those tires burning in my front yard affecting my neighbors, the ubiquitous nature of groundwater combined with technology and unlimited funding changes the game. To wit, when larger agricultural operations begin to drill an almost endless number of irrigation wells and then pump unsustainable amounts of water from an aquifer in volumes that were unimaginable even 50 years ago, that activity has an effect on that aquifer for everyone who depends upon it for the use, value, and enjoyment of their land. You see, rights have never been absolute, not even in America. They must be balanced against our neighbor’s equally important rights.
So, where do the property rights of these large agricultural operations begin and end when balanced against their neighbor’s property rights? Back to burning tires folks; their property rights must end when they negatively affect their neighbor’s property rights. It really is that simple. The bottom line is that any time my neighbor’s activity negatively impacts the enjoyment of my property rights, there has in essence been a taking of my property by my neighbor.
Now as a small government guy, I resist anything that resembles government intervention, but the situation here is exactly where government comes into play. We have police organizations so that we don’t each have to maintain our own security forces to defend our own property. Don’t laugh; that is the way it is in some countries! I’ll say it, even as a conservative, I believe it is the rightful place of government to protect my property rights from theft or abuse by others when immediate danger is not present. If it were immediate, I’d like to think I’d take care of it myself.
In regard to property and water rights, times have changed, and while the small family farmer or rancher had little chance of affecting my property rights through pumping of the groundwater, today’s mega farms can and do affect all of us as we see wells going dry all over our county, and earth fissures closing state highways and destroying individual’s property use and value. Where do we draw the line, though? That’s where it gets tough … in that we’ve already gone way over that line, thanks primarily to a reluctance to let go of our romance of the old American west and ideas of property rights that no longer work, at least with groundwater.
Yes, I know we are in a drought, but when we are pumping many times what the aquifer can sustain, even in a plentiful cycle, drought just means that we are headed to the train wreck at a faster rate, no doubt that we must consider averages in any solution to this challenge. Our Willcox Basin Aquifer has in-flow from rain, that’s it, and outflow from our pumping, evaporation, and plant transpiration. Sustainability simply means that we don’t take out more than goes in on average. Water wells going dry is a clear sign that we are in an unsustainable situation. And the only fix is to reduce, not increase pumping; and where possible, increase recharge. It’s time for reasonable and sustainable water policy for the times we live in, and for our future. In fact, it’s past time! Sustainable water policy makes sense for all business and property owners!
Mark Spencer is Vice President of the Arizona Pilots Association and has worked with the BLM and USFS on a national level regarding water issues.