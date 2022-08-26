Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Beatrice (name changed) stood with excitement as she waited to pick up her daughter from her first day of kindergarten. It was around 2 p.m. on Wednesday. She was standing outside of the Sarah Marley preschool and kindergarten building in Douglas, where 3, 4, and 5-year-old children were being introduced to school for the very first time, when she heard a "whoosh" over her head. Then another "whoosh" next to her, and something hitting the fence. She bent down and picked up what looked like a BB-gun bullet. She turned around and saw an unknown boy standing across the street pointing a gun towards her at the entrance.

She immediately called a teacher who notified the principal, who ordered a "soft lock down" of the school. Police were called. The child who shot at the school fled and was not found. We do not know who the child was, or why they were shooting at a preschool on the first day of school.