In the olden days, my family and I lived on a farm in northwest New Jersey. Back in those days, we had lots of snow and hills to slide on with our Christmas sleighs. On Christmas Day, the farm animals had to be cared for first. My father always had 24 milk cows, so every morning and night we milked the cows. We had to use a kerosene lantern, hung on a beam in the barn, to have light to milk these cows in the winter.
I started to milk these cows when I was 7 years old. Once you learn to milk you never forget how. All the food — wheat and corn — needed to feed the farm animals was grown on our farm. We had chickens for eggs and meat. We had a large vegetable garden and my mother put up all kinds of vegetables and even crocks of sauerkraut and pickles. Our large apple orchard provided apples for apple butter and applesauce.
When it came near Christmas, our mother sewed new clothes for us. The material came from used clothes sent to us from the city. Chicken feed came in printed sacks, and these were used for clothes, too.
Our Christmas tree came from the woods on our farm. We would walk in the woods and find just the right tree and then cut it down. The tree was decorated with homemade ornaments. We did not have glue, so some was made out of flour and water. While in the woods, we collected ground pine for wreaths and garland. This ground pine is an evergreen vinery plant that creeps along the ground and has florets that look similar to crow's feet. Princess pine also grew in the woods, but we did not gather this. These plants are a variation of a family of plants called ground moss.
Our Christmas gifts were new clothes, a sleigh for my brother, a dolly for me and always new mittens and hats. We hung out stockings for oranges, nuts and hard candies. The only stores were in Portland, Pa., so my mother would take eggs to trade for flour, sugar or what was needed.
In 1929, my father bought a Ford car that we could then get to the store or visit more. I remember one day in Portland when the Salvation Army was having a parade. The women wore bonnets and the men were in uniforms and playing drums.
So, the Christmases of yesteryear's were quite different from Christmases of today.
Pearl O'Neill
Sierra Vista