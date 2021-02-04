To my neighbors here and in other rural Arizona communities: Now more than ever, healthcare is in the spotlight. For those of us that call rural communities like Sierra Vista home, healthcare can sometimes mean longer waits and driving for hours to see specialists. This is why an effective telehealth system is not just a quality of life issue, for some of us it is a matter of life or death.
Those who know me and the work our team does at Arizona Regional Economic Development Foundation, know that we are committed to sustainable growth and securing economic development in the area. Our organization considers the quality of our healthcare system central to attracting new employers while maintaining the quality of life for those of us luck enough to call this beautiful place home.
There are so many reasons to support quality telehealth. Our elected officials need to hear from us about it. Here are some things you can tell them:
Tell your own story. I think of my good friend, Anita Farrow, who – without telemedicine - would have to travel on a regular basis to Tucson to meet with her provider. This meant taking the time off from work and caring for her family members. In her words, “having access to my healthcare provider from my home is one of the reasons I am able to stay in the area. Sure, this means taking my own temperature, blood pressure, and oxygen levels, but I am able to speak with my doctor without a daytrip to Tucson.” My other good friend, Sheila Devoe Heidman is equally as grateful for the ability to use telehealth. She tells me that she loves not having to travel to the doctor’s office and getting prescriptions refilled by using the computer, remaking that, “the drive to the doctor’s office takes longer than the appointment itself.”
The economic impacts alone make the case. This industry priority focuses on major role healthcare plays in the social and economic vitality of our regional economy. In total, hospitals provide employment for more than 5.7 million Americans, with tens of thousands of new healthcare jobs added each month. Additionally, hospitals spend over $852 billion on goods and services annually and generate greater than $2.8 trillion of economic activity.
Access to specialty care is critical. We can’t always have medical specialists on call in rural communities. This means telehealth or travel. For our sick and our aging population, there is no argument – telehealth is essential.
Not here is the tricky part: There is no rural telehealth without quality broadband.
I was delighted that rural broadband was part of Governor Ducey’s State of the State address earlier this month. We need investment in broadband infrastructure – our lives and livelihoods depend on it. The difficult part of this situation is that we are usually the last in line to get it. I urge all of you to let your state and federal elected officials know that we need that investment in broadband to make it our communities now.
For the elected officials reading this, I urge your support. This is a no-brainer: it’s good for the economy, it’s great for jobs, and it makes telehealth a reality. Won’t you join me?