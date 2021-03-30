For months, we have been worried about the new laws in Congress and their impact on my business. I would like to share one that is most detrimental, a massive hike to the federal minimum wage. We have lost many a night’s sleep thinking about how it would hurt our ability to keep our small business open and provide for our employees, who are more like family to us, than just employees.
Fortunately, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema made sure the hike did not pass. She was one of eight Senate Democrats who opposed this problematic idea from making it into a federal pandemic relief package. She put common sense over wishful thinking, and I for one couldn’t be more grateful.
Sinema’s decision was the right one on so many levels. A minimum wage hike is sometimes cast as a feel-good thing, but for small businesses like mine, the effects are problematic. They are especially bad in the wake of the past year. The pandemic has devastated the Arizona small business economy. Sales are down. Traffic is down. Costs are up as we have sacrificed because of pandemic restrictions and guidelines.
The combination is a nightmare for every small business, including mine. About the only thing that would make it worse is a costly new mandate that makes running a business even more expensive. That is exactly what a minimum wage hike would do. The hike Congress was considering would have increased the wage by about 25% in the next few years. It is tough for small businesses when our biggest line item, labor, suddenly spikes. We just experienced this in Arizona, when our minimum wage went from $8.05 and to $12.15 over the past six years.
With drastic increases in labor, we are forced to make trade-offs and tough choices – choices we should never have to make. Choices our employees should not experience. The increase is so big that it is not enough to cut costs at the margins. We must look elsewhere to make ends meet. We have considered the options below:
Cut benefits – which hurts employees.
Cut hours – which hurts employees.
Let people go. Obviously, employees are hurt here, too.
Shut down forever, which a $15 minimum wage has done to small businesses everywhere it has been tried.
In the case of Tombstone, which depends on nothing but small businesses, this could be what kills it. Yes, Tombstone would no longer be known as the town too tough to die, but rather the town killed by a minimum wage hike beyond its means. In what world does that help employees, or anyone else? In what world does a small business want to go down that dark road? We do not, but Congress nearly forced it on companies across Arizona and all of America.
Congress already studied the effects of a $15 per hour federal minimum wage. The findings were shocking: an estimated that 3.7 million jobs lost. A group I am a part of, the National Federation of Independent Business, has found that small businesses would lose the most jobs. Wall Street and the Big Box stores would weather the storm. Allen Street in Tombstone would be in for a beating.
That is backwards. Small business needs the most help right now. We do not need to get hurt by a badly timed and badly conceived policy. Neither do our employees, their families, and the communities we love. The most important thing right now is an economic recovery that benefits everyone. A minimum wage hike would only hold that recovery back and cause even more workers and job creators to fall behind.
Senator Sinema knows this, which is why she voted against a $15 per hour federal minimum wage. She faced a lot of pressure to go the other way, but she stood strong. I hope she will keep standing strong every time this issue comes up, because it is not going away. The fate of Arizona small businesses hangs in the balance and we do not care what she wears when she votes no on this issue.
Bob and Lilly Hritz are Owners of Tombstone Memories in Tombstone, Arizona.