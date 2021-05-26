Today’s law enforcement profession is faced with many challenges and complexities. A profession where the majority still believe in the honor and passion guided by their oath of office. Unfortunately, based on senseless and reckless behavior, some have tarnished our reputation creating a negative stigma on our profession.
Police reform and defunding discussions continue to gain national headlines resulting in an attack on our training, tactics and leadership. I would like to address all three under the heading of culture.
Every organization serves under a set-culture defined by the allowed behavior of the organization’s members. I would be remiss if I didn’t address a well-executed and accepted culture serving today’s law enforcement agencies. Law enforcement leaders are expected to set and hold accountable the behavior of their team members. Those Sheriffs and Chiefs that fail to adopt community-based cultures will only serve conflict and controversies within their organizations and most important, those they serve. The successes and failures of any organization begins and ends with these Sheriffs and Chiefs.
Sheriffs are especially unique to the law enforcement leadership based on their elected status and power entrusted by the people. Transparency and effective marketing are vital to the enhanced communication required by our citizenry. Social media and relationships with our local, state and national media continues to be a key element regarding the sharing of information. The Sheriff’s oath of office defines the expectations of his/her office and helps navigate their constitutional missions.
I am a true believer that today’s law enforcement officer is the best trained professional since the implementation of modern-day policing. Our tactics and training continue to be beneficial to all we serve. Those that intentionally choose to go outside the boundaries of their training, tactics and cultures are highlighted by the many outlets of media. Proactive leaders do not police personalities but the missions of their offices and departments. We’ll always have critics and opinions based on the nature of our business but doing what’s legally right over popularity will always be easier to defend. My commitment will always be to strive for betterment and accept responsibility regarding the actions of this office. This includes leading and advocating for my team members and protecting the rights of our citizens.
Over the last year, we have addressed a health pandemic, nationwide scrutiny and the uncertainty of our budget creating sustained “unrest” amongst the men and women who serve our mission and the communities we serve. I am proud to share, we have stood united and steadfast in our community-message. It is a true honor to serve America’s rural law enforcement team and complimentary to my previous statements. The support of our citizens is remarkable and refreshing. The hometown policing serves all involved to include the evil that struggles to be advantageous in these rural settings.
I am extremely proud to call Cochise County my home and law enforcement destination. The men and women continue to wear their community honors with passion and truly care about “YOU” in preserving your Constitutional Rights, Freedoms and Liberties. For that reason and many others, I personally extend my appreciation to the dedicated men and women of the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office and the good citizens of Cochise County that have provided me that empowered-authority to serve as your 26th Cochise County Sheriff. Thank YOU!
Mark J. Dannels has served as the sheriff of Cochise County since 2013.