It is that time of year again, seems to loom too quickly, but ya gotta pay the taxman. However, you may not have to pay as much as you think.
There are many opportunities to lower your tax bill if you act by midnight of Dec. 31. If you do not itemize and take the standard deduction ($12,550/single or $25,100/joint), the Arizona charitable Tax Credit ($800 per couple, $400 per individual) can be used if you owe AZ taxes. The catch is that you actually have to give the dough to a nonprofit in order to get the tax credit. Sigh!
If you can itemize deductions, rather than taking the standard deduction, there are several ways to mitigate your tax obligation and help local organizations including The Bisbee Foundation.
Depending on your tax bracket, you may want to accelerate income or deductions to move to a lower tax rate. If you itemize, some common deductions include real estate taxes, mortgage interest, state income taxes, some medical expenses and charitable deductions. There also is a special deduction for cash donations, including those made by check or credit card if you have receipts.
Taxable impact for those people 70½ or older can be Qualified Charitable Distributions that enable you to transfer funds from an Individual Retirement Account to charities. Since you have to remove a minimum amount each year, donations can offset the taxable mandatory distributions.
There are several financial and social advantages of giving to The Bisbee Foundation. Requiring a minimum of $10,000 through donor advised funds, trusts and endowments, your gift will grow in value and continue to provide aid into the future to organizations and individuals that support and advance your charitable, financial and social aims.
The Bisbee Foundation has used donor funds in many ways, including grants for restoration of Central School, funding events like the Make Youth Art Festival, renovations for the Bisbee Mining and Historical Museum and an historical kiosk in Warren, to name of few. As well, tens of thousands of dollars have been awarded for student scholarships.
In partnership with many donors over the past 30-plus years, the Bisbee Foundation has continued to build Bisbee to help make it a wonderful place to live and work.