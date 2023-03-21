We all know that when we take on new responsibilities, you might begin to slip up and make some mistakes along the way.
Well, that’s exactly what will happen to the IRS if a new proposal from Washington becomes the law of the land. Specifically, some lawmakers are pushing to make the IRS responsible for both preparing and filing tax returns on behalf of taxpayers. This represents an immense new responsibility for an already overburdened agency—setting the IRS up to make more mistakes and cause even more headaches for taxpayers each April.
The IRS has not asked for the added mandate of preparing and filing tax returns. In fact, two previous Commissioners of the IRS, from both sides of the aisle, have said that implementing an IRS-run tax preparation system would be “unwise” because there are other matters that are “much more critical.”
To get a preview of what tax filing season might look like if this proposal were to become law, just look at how last year’s filing season went. According to a report from an independent watchdog agency that oversees the IRS’ operations, there was an unprecedented backlog of 21.3 million unprocessed paper tax returns for individuals and businesses. This major delay has a real impact on people’s lives. Small businesses and individuals need to know what they owe and what they’re getting back in order to balance their books.
As Past President of the Benson/San Pedro Chamber of Commerce, it’s my duty to ensure that laws and regulations promote economic growth for our local businesses. I know many small business owners personally because many of them are my dear friends and members of my community. I know the importance of getting tax returns filed correctly. Many low and middle-income members of our community also rely on their tax refunds as one of their biggest checks of the year. Any added delays, mistakes, or issues can drastically affect many in the community.
Contacting the IRS is already difficult enough. There’s only a 1-in-50 chance of a call being answered by a human representative at the agency’s help line. If this proposal were to become a reality, this customer service would only get worse, making life harder for Arizonans.
In addition to all of these concerns, independent experts have found that this new proposed tax system wouldn’t even work! A study by the National Bureau of Economic Research found that the IRS could only generate an accurate return for 42 to 48 percent of taxpayers, less than half of the time. This is because a systematic, general government form would fail to capture the various, unique circumstances in American’s lives such as a new home, donations, or even new dependents.
There are more than 22,450 working certified public accountants (CPAs) in Arizona. Many of the businesses in the Benson have decades-long relationships with their CPAs accountants because these private sector experts have a fiduciary responsibility to maximize refunds, deductions, and tax credits for their clients. The IRS on the other hand, is tasked with maximizing revenue for the federal government.
A government-run tax preparation system would overburden an agency that is already struggling to meet its mandate and is not in the best interests of taxpayers. I urge Senators Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ) and Mark Kelly (D-AZ) to put a stop to this misguided proposal before it’s too late.
Heather Floyd is a Public Relations Specialist for Valley TeleCom Group, the Past President of the Benson/San Pedro Chamber of Commerce, and the Curriculum Chair on the Board of Directors for Arizona Center for Rural Leadership.