We all know that when we take on new responsibilities, you might begin to slip up and make some mistakes along the way.

Well, that’s exactly what will happen to the IRS if a new proposal from Washington becomes the law of the land. Specifically, some lawmakers are pushing to make the IRS responsible for both preparing and filing tax returns on behalf of taxpayers. This represents an immense new responsibility for an already overburdened agency—setting the IRS up to make more mistakes and cause even more headaches for taxpayers each April.

