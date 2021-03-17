To my friends and neighbors: I would like to draw your attention to an action by the federal government that has communities like ours in its crosshairs. Federal regulators are hoping that communities like Sierra Vista will fail to notice what they are doing.
Let’s prove them wrong. Here is what you need to know:
The Office of Management and Budget is attempting to quietly change the threshold for what qualifies as a Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) from 50,000 to 100,000. This would mean that vital programs that require MSA designation will go away. This funding is vital to bring investment in our local communities and spur on economic development.
At the Arizona Regional Economic Development Foundation, we are fighting to preserve and enhance the quality of life in rural communities. The loss of this designation is an aim to balance the federal budget on the backs of hard-working rural communities like ours, just as we are seeking to rebuild following COVID-19.
Here is what you need to do for us to keep our seat at the table:
First: Write or call our members of Congress. Tell them that they need to stop this effort in its tracks. They need to know that you care about moving the MSA designation from 50,000 to 100,000. I have included their contact information below.
Second: Visit the federal government’s comment page and submit a comment by March 19th. That page address is:
Here are some quick points you can use in your comments:
You and your neighbors in Sierra Vista strongly oppose the Metropolitan and Micropolitan Statistical Area Standards Review Committee to the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) to raise the minimum population by which cities qualify as Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSA).
Under the new MSA designation Sierra Vista will no longer be eligible for vital federal resources.
This is not just a “statistical” change, this will have financial impacts on communities.
OMB has identified over 140 cities that will no longer meet the criteria for MSA eligibility, this will make them ineligible for many federal resources including, Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), infrastructure funding and many economic development programs.
This funding is vital to bring investment in our local communities and spur on economic development. In addition to funding decisions at the federal level, the loss of a MSA designation could also negatively impact a community’s ability to attract and retain both businesses and top-talent employees.
The MSA designation ensures communities like ours can advocate for their needs, access state and federal resources and gives them a seat at many tables. Without this designation many of our cities will be left without the resources they need or avenues to highlight the work of their community. We respectfully request that OMB not move forward with raising the population standards for MSA.
Will you join me in letting the federal government know that they cannot leave rural communities like ours behind?
Office of Senator Kyrsten Sinema
20 E. Ochoa St.
Tucson, AZ 85701
(520) 639-7080
Office of Senator Mark Kelly
407 W. Congress St.
Suite 103
Tucson, AZ 85701
(520) 475-5177
Office of Representative Ann Kirkpatrick
77 Calle Portal, Suite B160
Sierra Vista, AZ 85635
(520) 459-3115
Mignonne Hollis the executive director of the Arizona Regional Economic Development Foundation. With more than a decade of hands-on economic development experience promoting and supporting industries in rural Arizona, Mignonne bring both small business executive experience and real-life experience of living in a rural community to economic development.