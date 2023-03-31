We are about to see a political party arrest its major opponent in the upcoming 2024 presidential election. This is the government our Founding Fathers feared. This is the government of a “banana republic” where political opponents are thrown into jail (or worse).

The Founding Fathers who constructed our constitutional republic did everything they could to avoid a dictatorial government with all the power given to a few elites that could do as they pleased. In fact, the Constitution would never have been passed without the first 10 amendments (Bill of Rights) that protected the people from the overreaching power of their government. One the most important of these was the 10th Amendment:

Richard Barr is a longtime Sierra Vista resident who served in the U.S. Navy, was the computer operations manager for the Arizona Department of Administration Computer Center and ran the mentoring program for SEABHS (Youth At Risk).

Tags