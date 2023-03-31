We are about to see a political party arrest its major opponent in the upcoming 2024 presidential election. This is the government our Founding Fathers feared. This is the government of a “banana republic” where political opponents are thrown into jail (or worse).
The Founding Fathers who constructed our constitutional republic did everything they could to avoid a dictatorial government with all the power given to a few elites that could do as they pleased. In fact, the Constitution would never have been passed without the first 10 amendments (Bill of Rights) that protected the people from the overreaching power of their government. One the most important of these was the 10th Amendment:
“The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.”
It’s important to understand that very few powers were specifically delegated to the federal government in the Constitution. Unfortunately, over our history the federal government has taken on vastly more power and authority then was originally intended.
In the past years, we’ve seen our federal government “weaponized” and used to attack the political opponents of the Democratic Party. President Obama used the IRS and other agencies prior to the 2012 election to target and harass opposition conservative groups like the Tea Party groups that populated our country. These efforts were very successful and, in part, helped him win the 2012 election and destroy most of the Tea Party.
Fast forward to the election of Donald Trump. Trump had been a Democratic donor to Hillary Clinton and Chuck Schumer. He had been given awards by Jessie Jackson and Al Sharpton for his work helping “minority businesses.” He was friends with Oprah Winfrey and many other liberal celebrities. That all changed the day he became in involved in presidential politics as a Republican candidate for president. The liberal elites and acolytes in the mainstream media initiated a never-ending campaign to not only defeat him but to “destroy him” and make sure he could never hold political office again.
These same powerful elites convinced much of America that unarmed Trump supporters committed a “deadly insurrection” on Jan. 6. The only person actually murdered was an unarmed female veteran who was gunned down by a Capitol police officer (he was never charged or brought to trial). To this day, these elites are telling you that police officers were killed and compare it to Pearl Harbor, where more than 2,400 people were killed. To this day the FBI refuses to discuss how many of their agents were involved.
Now we have reached the pinnacle of these efforts where the liberal elites are going to arrest an announced candidate for president in the upcoming election on a charge that may not even qualify as a felony. Democratic law professor Alan Dershowitz summed it up this way:
“I taught law for 50 years, I have no idea how you can combine a federal statute about campaign contributions with a state misdemeanor statute about other things and come up” with something to charge Trump with, Dershowitz told host Tom Basile (Newsmax).
You may think this has nothing to do with you, so why should you care, or you may not like Donald Trump. What you need to understand is that living in a government like this will only get worse. Take it from people that have personally experienced this type of government.
A lady who escaped communism to come to America years ago puts it this way:
“It used to be that nobody could tell me what to think. Notice I said used to, OK? It used to be that I could say what I thought and not have to be afraid, but that’s not true anymore because if I say the wrong thing, people might drop me from their publication, you know, or my employer might fire me because I said something offensive.” America no longer has free speech. “What we have is mob rule on free speech.”
This is not the government our Founding Fathers envisioned.
Richard Barr is a longtime Sierra Vista resident who served in the U.S. Navy, was the computer operations manager for the Arizona Department of Administration Computer Center and ran the mentoring program for SEABHS (Youth At Risk).