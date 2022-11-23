Two Republican Cochise County supervisors, Crosby and Judd, have insisted they want 100% hand counting of votes (or 99% or some number they keep changing). The reason for their insistence is they said their constituents want it to show that elections are fair.

And although there was about the same turnout as the past two non-presidential year elections, proving that voters believed in the system — else why would they vote — the two supervisors continue to try for hand counting of ballots.

Fred Miller is editor of the Bisbee Wire newsletter

