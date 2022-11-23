Two Republican Cochise County supervisors, Crosby and Judd, have insisted they want 100% hand counting of votes (or 99% or some number they keep changing). The reason for their insistence is they said their constituents want it to show that elections are fair.
And although there was about the same turnout as the past two non-presidential year elections, proving that voters believed in the system — else why would they vote — the two supervisors continue to try for hand counting of ballots.
They have been told by the county’s attorney; the county’s insurance agent; a Superior Court judge, a court of appeals, and a Supreme Court judge that vote counting by hand, other than prescribed by law, is illegal.
Those legal decisions were ignored by Crosby and Judd. They then sued the county election director for access to ballots, apparently making a secret decision to file a suit without public hearing or a public meeting; a clear violation of the open meeting law.
Then they withdrew the suit the next day.
They said they would pay for attorneys to represent them in the hand count of voting. But now they want the county to pay for the $10,000 retainer and untold supplemental legal hours at a cost of $350-$400 an hour. (Their lawyer, Brian Blehm, who previously represented the disgraced Cyber Ninjas, who owe the state $6 million in fines, filed the suit.)
Now they have delayed election certification because three confirmed conspiracy theorists have said that the machines used by the county are not certified. (These same three men have filed four suits alleging uncertified machines in past elections. Those lawsuits were dismissed.) That was despite the state’s elections director saying the machines and the testing company were indeed certified.
As a result of the intransigence of the two supervisors, the secretary of state will use legal remedies to compel compliance with Arizona law if voting results are not forwarded to her by Nov. 28.
Besides the wanton and irresponsible spending of our money, what is going on here? What is the purpose of this assault on two basic pillars, electoral and legal systems, of a democratic society?
It seems that constant criticism and disobedience of two supporters of democracy is a tactic that these supervisors and their supporters are purposely using to try to create doubt on the validity of the county voting system as well as judges and courts. When facts are ignored-not disputed-ignored, there is no longer a common reference to ground discussions. Consequently, ignorance can flourish; the Earth can be flat, vaccines do not prevent measles and ballots are only valid when counted by humans.
A steady drumbeat of doubting the basic structures of government can lead to destabilization. When that happens anarchy prevails and, historically when anarchic conditions exist, authoritarianism fills the vacuum. Is that what these supervisors want?
I don’t say this lightly. The results of this election statewide are clear; a rejection of extremism that attacks democratic institutions in order to undermine them and create anarchic conditions. At what point will this sink in at our county level also? And at what point does the removal of these two supervisors, Crosby and Judd, become necessary for the stability of county government?
Fred Miller is editor of the Bisbee Wire newsletter