As many of you know, I grew up in a large family in rural Arizona. When it comes to politics, my family members are split down party lines. As you could imagine, I have seen a fair share of heated political debates at dinner tables. But at the end of the day, we are and always will be family. We’re Arizonans with similar struggles and similar hopes.
In the Arizona that I know and love, we pride ourselves on being independent thinkers and advocates for our individual liberties and respect for our neighbors, no matter the adversities we’re facing. United we stand, divided we fall, as the saying goes.
And the truth is, Arizonans are suffering right now. We are suffering through many crises simultaneously — a virus hurting high-risk populations, an economic hit on our small business and workforce, racial injustices rampant, threats to slash our Social Security earned benefits and our U.S. Post Offices, and overall bitter partisanship in our communities. All that said, we have overcome difficulties in the past, and we have emerged from them stronger than before. Despite the daily challenges 2020 has doled out to us, I still believe that we can overcome this, too.
But when I woke up to the news that someone, or a group of people, went out after dark to cut out and vandalize my re-election signs throughout Sierra Vista, I couldn’t help but feel disappointed about how far bitter partisanship has gone.
In my years of public service, I have experienced my fair share of criticism. But I have never seen so many personal and aggressive attacks on candidates as I have in this cycle.
Of course, I don’t know for sure to say who the perpetrator is in regard to my signs — but I do know that whoever did this has aggression and division in his or her heart. I would never, and will never, condone this kind of behavior against my opponent. Against anyone. It is not ‘law and order,’ and it goes against our very values. Hate stifles progress, creates dangerous tribalism, and unnecessarily divides us. In a time of nationwide suffering, we need healing, not more hardship.
There’s something about living or growing up in rural Arizona. I think it makes people a special kind of tough. It made me resilient, and it taught me that my family members that vote differently than me — they aren’t the enemy. My opponents for public office — they aren’t the enemy, either. The enemy isn’t the other political party. The enemy is the hate that has been brought into politics.
We are at a crossroads. This militant behavior will only get worse if we don’t act to change our course. We need to decide between continuing down this slippery slope of hatred and division or doing everything in our power to condemn acts like these and regain sight of the country we all know and love.
I hope everyone joins me in choosing the latter.
Ann Kirkpatrick is the U.S. Representative from Arizona’s 2nd congressional district.