Mall developers need to study demographics to learn what people truly need rather than what they want, especially when looking two decades into the future. America is “over-retailed” and permanent new uses need to be found for surplus malls. Anchor tenants, traditionally department stores, have played a major role in the decline of malls. They specialize in apparel and accessories which account for about 58 percent of total sales. Millennials were so scarred by the 2008 financial crisis that they began to scorn material goods in favor of experiences. Its often said that you never have enough educational facilities, especially at the college level, but we have an abundance. Some of our mall’s parking could be turned into parks and green space, but there is a much better use for the structures that meet Sierra Vista’s needs. In some mall leases, tenants are often allowed big cuts in base rent when anchor tenants move out as has happened here. Some malls have been converted into apartments and affordable housing, and this could work to Sierra Vista’s advantage in solving our West End problem.
Think of what is needed for quality housing that already exists in our mall. High strength well insulated low maintenance exterior walls, the same is true of the roof. Abandoned “Big Box” stores have high enough ceilings to allow a second floor to be added, doubling the amount of usable space with low incremental costs. A grid of water, electrical, heating and cooling, fire sprinklers, and communications infrastructure is already in place ready to be tapped into. Since the exterior walls and roofs are already in place, the new interior walls to define living spaces need only be simple non-structural demising walls. Because so much of the exterior structure and infrastructure is already in place, affordable housing could be built at a remarkably low cost. We owe it to our town to take a hard look at this repurposing.
Sierra Vista newcomer David Thompson is a builder, teacher, investor, and Vietnam-era Marine Corps fighter pilot. Thompson worked for national builders in Dallas and Denver building and remodeling high rises and malls. He can be reached at david.thompson1415@gmail.com.