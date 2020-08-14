Those questions should be at the start of any discussion of political philosophy. (Religious people might have a different answer.)
But let’s start even further back, with the axiomatic premise: Each individual owns, and has the right to control, his own life, which includes the corollaries of liberty and property.
Probably most people of these United States have heard that and probably many of them even still believe it, to one degree or another.
But here is something most people won’t have heard, and most people will, in fact, almost automatically reject … until it is explained and they realize its truth: Rights do not conflict.
It can’t be repeated too often: Rights do not conflict.
Yes, wishes, desires, preferences, hopes might well conflict: Barbara Sue and I both want the same job, but neither of us has a right to it.
Bubba Joe and I both want to marry the same girl, but neither of us has a right to her.
Warren and Bill and I all want a certain property, but I’m out of the running immediately since they have all the money.
Of course, the seller might decide he likes me better, which seems reasonable to me, and he lowers the price and makes attractive terms.
He gets a nicer buyer and I get a piece of land I have plans for. And no one’s rights are violated.
Each individual has the sole right to his own life, meaning also liberty and property. We can’t emphasize that enough.
So, if I have a right to my life, liberty, and property, then by definition no one else can have any right to my life, liberty, or property.
Conversely, and obviously, I can have no right to the life, liberty, or property of anyone else.
To me, that is glaringly, unquestionably, evident. Yet, decades ago, when I began studying the freedom philosophy, I could make that statement, that each individual has the sole right to his own life, and almost inevitably the rejoinder would be, “You mean that it’s OK for me to go out and kill someone?”
Sometimes even today I’ll get a similar response. Somehow, logic and common sense seem not to be very widely distributed throughout these United States, especially in the densest urban areas.
(Even government schools’ geography books will admit people in Cochise County are smarter than, say, the people of Maricopa County, or of Los Angeles or New York City or Chicago. It is commonplace that the populations of those cities are denser than the population of Cochise County.)
So, if the first rule is that each individual has the sole right to his own life, liberty, and property, what is the second rule? Or, better, what is the corollary to that first rule?
It is what is known as the Non-Aggression Principle, or the Zero Aggression Principle: No one has the right to initiate force against any other individual.
Michael Morrison is an author who lives in Sierra Vista. He can be reached at morrisonhimself@consultant.com.