I am writing this as a business owner. I own The K Palace Theater in Huachuca City and I am paying higher prices for my utilities versus my residence for one simple reason — it’s a business. I addressed my electricity costs with Jason Bowling of the Sulphur Springs Valley Electrical Cooperative and Ms. Lea Peterson of the Corporation Commission when they were speaking at a Town Hall meeting in Huachuca City in September 2022.

I mailed a letter on Jan. 12 addressing this very issue to Gov. Katie Hobbs; Jason Bowling and Curtis Nolan of SSVEC; Rep. Gale Griffin; Sen. David Gowan; Lupe Diaz; and Anna Tovar, Lea Peterson, Kevin Thompson and Nick Myers of the Corporation Commission.

Tommy Kelley is the owner of The K Palace Theater in Huachuca City.

Tags