I have lived in the Cloud 9 neighborhood of Sierra Vista for more than twenty years. But in July of last year the city ordered me to remove my home in just 30 days because it defines it as an “RV” under its zoning code. According to the city, RVs are not allowed in my part of Cloud 9 but are allowed just down the street in a different part of Cloud 9. The city’s eviction order does not protect anyone or make Cloud 9 safer—it would only leave me homeless and the property I own empty. I tried to work with the city to change its senseless and cruel law. That did not work, so I have been forced to take Sierra Vista to court to defend my home and my rights.
I own my property in Cloud 9 free and clear. I used to live in a double wide mobile home there. Sadly, in 2016, I lost that home, 40 years of possessions, and my beloved pets to a fire. Because I had no homeowner’s insurance and could not afford to buy a new home, I was facing homelessness. But I was fortunate enough that a friend from the community gave me a trailer home that I have lived in ever since.
I quickly turned that home and my lot into a personal oasis. Over the years, I have worked hard to make it beautiful by planting fruit trees and flowers; bird and bee feeders hang around the property. Much of my time is spent outside in the garden, which is surrounded by a fence that both gives me privacy and blocks out the view of rundown mobile homes scattered around Cloud 9. I have literally built my home up from the ashes. My home is well-loved, and it shows.
The city’s order to leave does not say that my home is unsafe. How could it? Even though the city has let so much of Cloud 9 get run down, my house isn’t. And the city has ignored the many dilapidated trailers around Cloud 9 for decades—its only concern is that I move my home to another property. In fact, the city says that I could live in my current home just down the street if I rented that property from someone else. But I am not allowed to live in that same home on my own property? This makes no sense.
The city put its July order on hold while considering an amendment to its zoning code that would have let me stay in my home. Just recently, however, the City Council rejected the proposed amendment and chose to move forward with kicking me out.
But like many other Cloud 9 residents, I live on a fixed income and cannot afford the thousands of dollars necessary to move my home, let alone buy a new one and rent property from someone else when I already own my home. I will have nowhere to go if Sierra Vista gets its way. And I do not want to leave the property that I have called home for more than twenty years.
Sierra Vista is not fixing real health and safety issues—it is sentencing people to homelessness. My lawsuit is about more than just my home. My neighbors are also affected. And we hope to help protect the many people of modest means who have been victimized by the cruel, senseless enforcement of overly restrictive zoning codes.