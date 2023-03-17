The need for a new jail is very clear. The Jail District Public Outreach committee has made an excellent case with ample public outreach. I fully support building a new jail. However, I will vote NO because as written, this ballot measure should not go to voters.
There are three very good reasons to vote No. The problem of the elections department; the unfair regressive taxation method of funding; and the unnamed building site.
Postpone the election
Given the turmoil and uncertainty about elections in Cochise County, the disruption of the county elections office, now down to one person, caused by Supervisors Crosby and Judd, as well as the Arizona Attorney General suing those two supervisors to block transference of election duties to the county Recorder, it is only fair to voters that the May election be postponed until it is clear there is a functioning elections dept. capable of running an election. We don’t need additional election chaos.
Tax rationale
The state and cities of Arizona are basically funded by a three-legged tax system; a city tax, a county tax, and a state tax. When you buy goods and food, these three taxes are what is added to your bill when you pay.
The proposal on the ballot is for the Cochise County Jail District to levy a .5% excise tax for a period of 25 years. This would be a dedicated tax to fund a new jail. It would raise the county sales tax to 1.05%. And would put four cities above 10% sales tax.
A sales tax is regressive in that it takes a larger percentage of income from low-income groups than from high-income groups. According to the 2020 census, 17.1% of Cochise County residents live in poverty. A wide variety of necessary goods and food are taxed when sold in Arizona, so any increase would affect someone dependent on social security or earning minimum wage proportionately more than others with higher incomes.
This is the current and proposed tax table:
city county State total with 1.05% county tax
Benson Cochise 3.5% 0.55% 5.6% 9.65% 10.15%
Bisbee Cochise 3.5% 0.55% 5.6% 9.65% 10.15%
Douglas Cochise 3.8% 0.55% 5.6% 9.95% 10.4%
Huachuca City Cochise 1.9% 0.55% 5.6% 7.95% 8.45%
Sierra Vista Cochise 1.5% 0.55% 5.6% 8.05% 8.55%
Tombstone Cochise 3.5% 0.55% 5.6% 9.65% 10.65%
Willcox Cochise 3.0% 0.55% 5.6% 9.15% 9.65%
While a few might scoff at the doubling of the county tax, when looked at it in context, residents in four cities in our county would be paying more than more than ten cents on every dollar when purchasing food or goods. That is too much.
The jail committee’s argument about out of county people paying sales tax is a red herring. Comparatively, a very small percentage of sales taxes are paid by non-county visitors.
And, just speculating, if the State were to raise the sales tax rate, as some have talked about in Phoenix, or if a city wanted to boost their own rate, that would push total taxes way past a dime on a dollar. Too much.
Taxing suggestions
There is no doubt that the jail has to be funded by residents. It ain’t free. But there are a variety of taxes in addition to sales taxes that the county could utilize to spread the pain around.
I suggest the jail committee revisit the funding mechanism and look at the following. (I don’t have the information necessary to figure out how much each of these would raise, but it shouldn’t be difficult to come up with a formula that would pay for the jail in 25 years.)
The county could begin charging a new Real Estate Transfer Tax of .2% to .5% on residential and commercial real estate transactions of more than $750,000.
Increasing property tax rates for homes valued at $500,000 to $800,000 (.25 %), $800,000 to $1,250,000 (.5%); $1,2500,000-$5,000,000 (1.0 %)
Placing a surcharge of 2.% p/year on homes that are worth more than $300,000 and are not the primary dwelling.
A 2% property tax-based surcharge on residential and business property.
A residential vacancy negative impact fee for homes that sit vacant for more than one year without trying to be sold.
A commercial vacancy negative impact fee for any commercial building that is vacant for more than one year without trying to be sold.
A possible combination for the excise tax, there are others, might look like this:
.1% sales tax
.2% residential property tax
.2% commercial property tax
A few other possibilities for additional amounts of money are the marijuana excise tax that is distributed to the county from statewide cannabis sales, as well as statewide HURF money that also is distributed to the county.
No Commitment to Build in Bisbee
Bisbee is not named as the site of the new jail on the ballot question. Although there has been talk about the jail being on the site of the existing jail, voters are simply asked to approve a tax levy for a new jail. That then, leaves it open to where the jail will be built, and that could pit city against city to ‘get’ the new jail. The jail, oddly as it sounds, is an economic plus for Bisbee. If another site were chosen, as what happened some years ago with the children’s court locating in Sierra Vista, then in the coming years the remainder of the County functions could also be transferred there also, leaving Bisbee a much poorer county seat. The Bisbee site is best.
I hope that the committee will postpone this election till at least the Fall of 2023. Then put a different proposition on the ballot with equitable excise tax financing, and declaring that new jail will be sited in Bisbee. That would pass resoundingly.
Fred Miller
Bisbee