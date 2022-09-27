September is National Voter Registration Month and Sept. 20 marked the 10th anniversary of National Voter Registration Day.
Nearly 4.7 million people have celebrated National Voter Registration Day since it was first observed in 2012. Voter registration events across our state this year added to those numbers, because, right now, our democracy is calling us to act. In fact, the Center for the Future of Arizona, in partnership with Gallup, recently found that “Arizonans want to work together to improve our communities, solve problems and keep building a democracy that works for all.”
National Voter Registration Day is endorsed by the National Association of Secretaries of State, the National Association of State Election Directors, the U.S. Election Assistance Commission, and the National Association of Election Officials — women and men from each of the major political parties, in rural and urban areas across our state and nation, that have too often been in the line of fire for defending our democracy. One way we can show our support for our democracy and for their hard work is to register to vote by Oct. 11 and vote on or before Nov. 8.
Fortunately, in Arizona we have options when it comes to registering to vote, learning about candidates and casting our vote. Arizona.Vote is our state’s one-stop shop. Whether you want to register to vote online or in-person through the office of your local county recorder, Arizona.Vote provides easy access to information to help eligible Arizonans register to vote.
When it comes to learning about candidates, Arizona.Vote contains information on federal, state, legislative and judicial candidates as well as the ballot measures. Candidate information relies on the input of candidates and may include a statement, a link to their website and/or contact information. Arizonans can go to SeetheMoney.AZ.Gov to see the income and expenses of candidates and those making independent expenditures on their behalf. The ballot measures section includes both a brief synopsis and the full text of the proposition. And statements supporting or opposing the measures can be found in the General Election Publicity Pamphlet.
Arizona voters can also choose whether they want to vote by mail, which requires voters to submit an early ballot request form online or voters can do so in person with the office of their county recorder by Oct. 28. If you wish to vote in person, you can find your voting location and what you need to bring to the polls at Arizona.Vote or by contacting the office of your local county recorder.
To get more involved in the election process, we encourage Arizonans to serve as poll workers. Poll workers are an essential part of democracy and the election process. Counties rely on poll workers to work throughout the early voting period, on Election Day, and, in some cases, after Election Day.
Arizonans have plenty of reasons to celebrate our democracy and to ensure it remains intact. Please join us in celebrating the 10th year of National Voter Registration Day. If you are eligible, please register to vote or update your voter registration, learn about what’s on the ballot and vote. There’s too much at stake not to.
Katie Hobbs is the secretary of state and the chief elections officer in Arizona. Reach her at khobbs@azsos.gov. Diane E. Brown is the executive director of the Arizona PIRG Education Fund, a non-partisan organization that protects consumers and promotes civic participation.