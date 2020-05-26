Amidst the gloom of the coronavirus pandemic, some great news for our readers and advertisers comes to our community from Wick Communications Co. June 3 is the planned launch for the Herald/Review county edition.
The physical paper will be distributed to San Pedro Valley News-Sun, Arizona Range News, Douglas Dispatch and Herald/Review subscribers and single-copy readers on Wednesdays, with online content available every day at myheraldreview.com.
The Herald/Review county edition will be a more robust and informative newspaper including county news and local news for Benson/St. David, Bisbee, Douglas, Sierra Vista, Tombstone and Willcox, produced by a cadre of reporters in our company.
It will also include local views and opinions, state and national news as well as countywide prep sports and events when they return. Other content will include countywide classifieds and obituaries, plus comics and other features.
Current Herald/Review readers will still receive all the local news content as before, but now even more news from neighboring communities in Cochise County. Through our cross-sales program, advertisers will have the ability to reach a larger county audience.
A new day has dawned where many of us now conduct our businesses in very different ways. The newspaper industry is no exception. Our new Herald/Review county edition is one such change that underlies our commitment to remain sustainable and continue to provide the news and information you need.
Our ability to provide quality local journalism and assist our advertisers in marketing themselves depends directly on our own financial health. But this is not business as usual; it won’t be for the foreseeable future. We are taking action to ensure we can continue to report what’s happening throughout Cochise County communities and, especially now, the continued impacts of this pandemic.
Why a county edition of the Herald/Review? All the communities served from the above mentioned publications already share county, state, sports and event news. We are now able to utilize our expanded editorial team to provide even more cohesive coverage across Cochise.
Local events presented by Herald/Review Media including Academic All-Stars & Golden Apple Awards, Best of Preps and Twenty Under 40 will be even more inclusive of recognizing individuals throughout Cochise County. The classified marketplace will offer more items for sale, open positions, real estate, garage sales and business services. If you can’t find what you are looking for in the greater Sierra Vista area, you may find it in another Cochise County community.
Our news coverage is seven days a week. You can stay up-to-date daily on local, state and national news by subscribing to our Morning Blend newsletter. In the newsletter you can also see more reader-submitted photos, read about historical tidbits about each day from the past as well as a personal note on the coverage from our managing editor Andrew Paxton.
If you are not a subscriber yet, we ask that you do subscribe by going online to myheraldreview.com/membership or visit myheraldreview.com and click on the subscribe button.
Print readers who have not already registered to access content online are encouraged to call 520-458-9440 or visit myheraldreview.com. There is no additional charge to print subscribers for online access.
Thank you for your continued support. We are dedicated to continue to inform and help bind our community for generations to come.
Questions about website login or activation can be directed to Herald/Review Media’s customer service at 520-458-9440. The new county edition will start publishing on Wednesday, June 3.
Jennifer Sorenson
Publisher, Herald/Review Media