Juan Ciscomani

Rep. Juan Ciscomani

Calling the first months busy would be an understatement!

I arrived in Washington last month excited to serve and determined to get results. It took a little longer than expected, but with my family by my side, on Jan. 7 I swore to preserve, protect and defend our Constitution as the first naturalized American born in Mexico to represent Arizona in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Juan Ciscomani represents District 6 in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Tags