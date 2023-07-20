Cochise County is a county that is clearly a military community. It is in the top 10 areas in the United States for military retirees, which creates a service oriented environment and atmosphere.
I’m not sure how you could label it, but spending 20 to 30 years of your life wearing the uniform of our country creates a special type of individual who continues to serve.
We’re hallmarked by the numerous military groups who have formed over the years; Military Officers Association, Wounded Warriors, Marine Corps League and Cochise Serving Veterans. These organizations and other veterans groups not only support the veterans, they support the community as well.
In essence, they continue to serve.
Our past three and current mayor have been veterans. Bob Strain, Tom Hessler, Rick Mueller all served the country with honor, and replicated that feat serving as our mayor. The current mayor and retired Col. Clea McCaa has followed in their footsteps by continuing to serve the community in his elected position.
Another veteran continuing to serve is Sheriff Mark Dannels, whose civilian service parallels his military responsibilities.
Moving from governance to law enforcement to health care, we were fortunate to have doctors Jody Jenkins and Dave Knapp continue to serve as they stepped out of Army green to Sierra Vista civilian. We certainly got two premier additions to our medical staff.
Not to overlook the restaurant spectrum we have Gunny’s BBQ and La Sierra Grill and Steakhouse. Retired Army Staff Sgt. Manuel Grajeda has made the transition from Army menus to La Sierra Grill creations.
And then there’s Gunny’s BBQ. Gunnery Sgt. Louie Aviles, a retired United States Marine who likewise introduced Sierra Vista to Puerto Rican style BBQ, has lent another plus to Sierra Vista’s culinary landscape.
The social service organizations have also benefitted from our veterans.
When Eva McElroy retired from the Army, she wanted to continue contributing to her community so she turned to The Salvation Army and became a volunteer. This has evolved into a major leadership role which is serving Sierra Vista immeasurably. She never stopped serving.
For some time now The Legacy Foundation and Canyon Vista Medical Center have joined forces to recognize 12 Cochise County veterans by naming them to the Veterans Wall at the hospital.
Each November around Veterans Day the selection is made and a ceremony held at CVMC.
One of those recognized in the past are George Castle, USAF. He traded flying F4 combat aircraft in Vietnam to providing the leadership necessary to move ViCap forward to serving those needing transportation for medical purposes.
Charles Hancock spent 30 years in the Army and then came to Sierra Vista to provide leadership in establishing the Buffalo Soldiers .
Don Price, retired Marine Corps colonel, is another veteran who continued to serve after he finished being an advisor to Vietnamese forces. Price was very active in veterans groups here in Cochise County.
Doris Caldwell traded in her Army uniform to assume leadership in our educational program in Sierra Vista.
Gary C. Shreve, who served as a Navy corpsman in Vietnam, came to Sierra Vista and took charge of the Huachuca Art Association.
This year’s Veterans Wall chairman is Abe Villarreal, a hospital board member and campus dean of Cochise College in Douglas.
Aug. 1 is this year’s deadline for Wall nominations and nomination forms are available at the hospital or the Legacy Foundation.
I suspect the one thing we veterans all have in common is pride of service and pride of country. We stood at the ready to defend our freedom and independent way of life.
Hopefully, community members will take an active part in the Veterans Wall this year and take time to submit a nomination of someone who never stopped serving.
Lanny A. Kope, EdD has been a hospital trustee for over forty years, serving on urban and rural hospital boards. He is the immediate past Board Chair of Sierra Vista Regional Health Center and has had a national responsibility as Chair of the American Hospital Association's Committee on Governance. Dr. Kope is an University of Phoenix faculty member in Health Care as well as serving as a member of the Cochise County Board of Health.