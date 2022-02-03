My mornings have adopted a new routine in the last month and honestly, it has been quite rewarding. I am not talking about switching from coffee to any other “caffeine replacement,” but instead I went from starting my day with coffee and my local newspapers to including NABUR in that routine.
NABUR is the Herald/Review’s social media platform that links the newsroom directly with the community. The comments and conversations on NABUR are valuable to us all. We are all divided by whatever distance keeps us from each other — 6 feet for social distancing, or for those of us who live outside of town, a little more — but NABUR connects us with each other and lets us hear what our neighbors think about topics we care about.
Being connected to the community without any targeted ads or posts is something I value in a social media platform and that was the push I needed to pair NABUR with my daily cups of coffee.
In January 2022 those conversations ranged from Arizona politics to COVID-19 precautions to local issues and community highlights. Cochise County is so diverse in its residents but also in the way they (we) care and think about issues at hand. The year started with many of us settling down from holiday celebrations and we went to NABUR to discuss what was on our mind as the new year started.
NABUR hot topics:
How has the COVID-19 pandemic changed your daily life/routines?
The pandemic has caused everyday life to adjust a bit for our safety and the safety of others. This has been discussed in many forms across NABUR this month and for some, the adjustments have brought issues and solutions of all kinds that NABURs have shared with each other.
“I’m fed up with it, Pascal. Pretty sure I’m not alone there,” NABUR Debra Y. said. “I work hard to be a socially responsible person; I mask up, socially distance, got my shots, etc. etc. Year 1, OK, we soldiered through. Year 2 ... weary but still slogging along ... We are coming up on year 3.
“At first, I found it amusing that while wearing masks, we’d go to such great lengths to communicate with each other. Lotsa body language and pointing to illustrate our thoughts. This has become a template behavior in public, now. What I’ve also noticed about myself is that I used to smile a lot … with a mask there is no point so I’ve begun smiling less.”
Many things have changed for us all, and we appreciate Debra for expressing what so many of us are feeling. There is more to read on NABUR, so get on and invite your community friends.
Should school districts require a mask mandate?
Our students are continuing their classes in the classroom with masks up and mandates enforced to keep them safe from the COVID-19 virus. There has been talk among the community and on NABUR on whether or not a mask mandate for students K-12 should be upheld.
“My grandson is in his first year of high school and this past week, there were 12 new cases of COVID in his school,” NABUR Kathleen Czech said. “They/he are/is supposedly wearing a mask at all times but we know these are kids and not actually known for their ability to follow the rules. I worry about him bringing something home with his homework.”
She may be worried about her grandchild but others feel differently. NABUR saw lots of back and forth on this topic in January.
“It is a free country,” NABUR Carolyn McLain said. “People should have a choice if they want their children to wear a rag covering their face. Also the vaccine is available for school age children now.”
NABUR Michael Benedetti said, “Arizona has not performed well in battling the pandemic. Political posturing has only made the problem worse.”
This news will be in our community for a while so head to NABUR to read more responses and share yours as well.
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema voted not to change or eliminate the Senate filibuster. What do you think about her decision?
This was one of our hottest topics on NABUR this last month. It got a conversation started across the political spectrum in our community. These conversations were exciting and our community has a lot to say so head to NABUR to catch up now!
“Congratulations to Senator Sinema for standing up to her own party and standing up for the voting rights of all legal citizens of this country,” said NABUR James Douglas Allton.
NABUR Tricia Gerrodette said, “I’m extremely disappointed with Sinema that she couldn’t even find a “carve-out” to the filibuster for protecting voting rights.”
“While I understand the concern regarding the change, which I personally support not changing; there is a bigger issue here,” said NABUR Brad Harvey.
Keep the conversations going on NABUR and share your thoughts and resolutions!
My job as moderator is to keep everyone playing nice, make sure questions get answered by our journalists and keep the conversations going on NABUR. This last month is a prime example of job well done on all our ends.
NABUR is here to build connections, spark conversations and understand our community in Cochise County. As the year continues, I am looking at producing more videos and neighborhood content to keep our community in the know of how great we really are. I look forward to what February will bring for NABUR.
Thanks for being a great NABUR,
Pascal Albright
Journalist Product Manager