I have always been fascinated by the current interest rate's impact on the real estate market.
A long time ago, when I was a baby REALTOR®, I was amazed when the loan officer would tell me that the interest rate had changed and then tell me the difference in the monthly payment, so I decided to figure out how they knew the numbers so fast. I worked the numbers out based on a $100,000 loan that kept it pretty simple and made any additional math very easy. You just had to know the current interest rate.
Interest rates are always under discussion. I hear about interest rates from the Federal Reserve, the news, the stock market and mortgage companies. Every time the Federal Reserve has a meeting, interests rates are discussed, and every time they are discussed, whether they change or not, they are subject to change in the mortgage industry.
There is an impact on the seller and the buyer, whether the interest rates are at an all-time low as they were in 2020 (2.68%), or high as they were in 2006 (6.14%). The increase or decrease we see during a year is not toward either extreme. Usually, you will see less than a 0.25% change in one direction or the other at any given time.
A rate change of 0.25% really doesn't amount to much. As far as borrowing, the payment rate will go up $13.30 per $100,000 borrowed. It does not affect the price of a home.
However, there will be fewer buyers, those unable to afford the same-priced home. This is amplified as the interest rate climbs. If there is a 0.5% interest rate increase, the payment just went up by $16.60 per $100,000 borrowed.
So, on a 0.5% interest rate increase for a $300,000 home, you would be paying an additional $49.80 per month. You would also be paying $14,363.76 more in interest over the life of a 30-year loan. A rate change of just 0.05% can mean a difference in a buyer's borrowing power by as much as $50,000.
It has been said that interest rates affect the pricing of a house. I believe that without low-interest rates and low inventory, homes would not increase in price as quickly. The housing market is considered neutral when we have about six months of inventory on the market. This means it would take six months to sell all the homes on the market. This is considered a market that favors neither the buyer nor the seller. Therefore, a neutral market.
Higher interest rates eliminate what buyers can afford, creating a smaller pool of people who can buy, and low interest rates make a larger pool of buyers. This could help determine whether you have the time to sell to a smaller group of buyers. This does not change the price of the house unless the seller needs to sell quickly. Then the seller may choose to lower the price. As more sellers lower their home's price to get their home sold, the appraisal values lower. In turn, all home prices begin to come down.
We have not been subject to a lack of buyers over the last two years, and there has been a lack of inventory. Low interest rates and a lack of inventory have fueled increased values.
Everyone is guessing what 2022 will bring. The Mortgage Bankers Association believes interest rates will be at 4% by the end of the year. Freddie Mac thinks the interest rate will be 3.3% by the end of the year. Neither of these rates is terribly high, but right now, we are at a 3.1% interest rate, and if we end up at 4%, the buying power of buyers will drop by about $100,000. This would slow down the market considerably.
In the Sierra Vista area, in December 2021, there were 2,252 closings year-to-date, a 13% increase from 2020. The months of inventory was 1.1, down from 1.3 in December 2020. As you can see, a market that favors the sellers. The median price of sold homes was $245,000 for December 2021, up 23% from December 2020.
Joan Wilson is an active REALTOR® with Long Realty in Sierra Vista and Cochise County.