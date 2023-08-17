More than 86% of the students in the College of Applied Science and Technology are transfer students. Throughout our college’s history in Sierra Vista, we have been primarily a transfer college focused on adult learners who have some college background and are mostly part-time, working students.
Our college reaches a student population that is largely under-served by traditional campus offerings and is more diverse than the traditional student population. Of our students registered for classes in the fall of 2023, just over 50% identify as students of color and 59% identify as first-generation college students.
In many ways, my career in the U.S. military taught me the importance of working effectively with people who didn’t look, act, think or talk like me. While not perfect, the all-volunteer U.S. military is a diverse cross-section of the American population. As a military pilot, I learned early that you don’t get to pick your co-pilot.
I will never forget an incident that illuminated the importance of this. I was commanding a flying training squadron in Oklahoma when one of my flight commanders came to my door.
“Sir,” he started, “one of my student pilots just told the scheduler that he won’t fly with his assigned instructor pilot because she’s a woman and his belief is that women shouldn’t be pilots the military. What should we do?”
I was dumbfounded to be having this conversation in the early 2000s, decades after the integration of women in flying squadrons.
We chose to make this a teachable moment. We called the budding pilot into the office. I explained to him that he did not get to pick his instructor pilot. The United States government allows a wide diversity of people to be pilots in the Air Force, including women. He could maintain whatever private beliefs he wanted, but once he walked into our squadron, he would embrace our laws and regulations. He would treat everyone with respect no matter his personal beliefs and he would fly with the instructor assigned to him. If he was unable to do that, I would happily help him find another line of work.
We sent the young pilot to the equal opportunity office for extra training and reflection. I instructed the flight commander to provide him with no special treatment, but no adverse treatment either. The young man got the message, successfully finished flight training, and hopefully embraced the values of his Air Force a bit more thoughtfully.
While I no longer serve in the military, the lessons I learned about respect and professionalism still influence me as the dean of a college. Programs aimed at diversity, equity, and inclusion are under scrutiny in higher education.
Recently, the Supreme Court significantly limited how universities and colleges can consider race as a factor in college admissions. Several states have placed or are considering restrictions on DEI offices to include limits on diversity statements and programs in higher education. There is a rigorous public debate on whether these programs are causing more harm than good.
As a college dean, I stay engaged in the debate because the outcomes will impact our faculty, staff, and students.
No matter how these important debates are resolved, our college remains committed to accessible and affordable education opportunities for all students who are under-represented at the university.
For example, this week, I am attending two scholarship receptions for our amazing students in Cochise County. Since 2011, the University South Foundation Inc. (www.usfaz.org) has awarded more than $744,240 in scholarships to hundreds of Southeastern Arizona students. I cannot thank them enough for making a difference for so many students from our region.
These scholarships provide access to education for students who otherwise would be unable to attend our programs without incurring significant financial burden. The work of the University South Foundation Inc. is a wonderful example of how we can provide opportunity to underserved, hardworking students without getting caught up in debates over policies, practices, and laws.
Debates over DE&I policies are important and we need to be a nation willing to have rigorous debate and find common ground on difficult topics. But I get concerned when the debate gets in the way of action. Education creates opportunities for better careers and higher paying jobs. When we provide educational opportunities through scholarships, accessible pathways, and inclusive teaching to a broader cross-section of society, it is better for the nation and better for the individual and their family.
Our college is committed to preparing our students for the careers of their future. That means rigorous and excellent education in the technology and science subjects of a modern workforce. But it also means preparing students to be productive and respectful citizens in a workforce that is more diverse than the workforce I entered 40 years ago. Diversity in their classroom helps to prepare them for the diversity of their future work environment.
Feeling welcome in their classroom, no matter their background, enhances their engagement and improves their educational outcomes. Learning to listen to and respect a person with different ideas helps them think more clearly about their perspectives and helps them be a better co-worker after graduation. Especially with people who don’t look, act, or think like them. Future Focused – Career Ready.