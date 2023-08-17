More than 86% of the students in the College of Applied Science and Technology are transfer students. Throughout our college’s history in Sierra Vista, we have been primarily a transfer college focused on adult learners who have some college background and are mostly part-time, working students.

Our college reaches a student population that is largely under-served by traditional campus offerings and is more diverse than the traditional student population. Of our students registered for classes in the fall of 2023, just over 50% identify as students of color and 59% identify as first-generation college students.

