Do you think animals are pretending to be dumb to keep us under control?
This writer is one of those people whose life experiences made her wary of animals, especially dogs. And yet, she has to wonder if animals study us as humans study them.
Hubby spent his early childhood on a farm. Consequently, he felt comfortable around animals and owned several dogs during the years prior to meeting his future wife.
The guy was also comfortable around dirt. So much so that his toddler self unearthed a cute little spoon. Sometimes he used it to dig in Oklahoma's red soil, and sometimes he shoveled dirt into his little mouth. Gross.
Unlike this woman's reaction, his mother was a practical soul. She washed the spoon and encouraged him to use it to eat food rather than dirt. Our children used it when they were little. And now that utensil is a family heirloom.
Hubby's wife equates animals with dirt. Her unwavering attitude is ironic since she makes her home on the Funny Farm surrounded by critters of all sorts, both domestic and wild. But country life was Hubby's dream.
But as is the case in any marriage, concessions happen. That is how Hubby convinced her to include a dog or two in their lives. Their first foray into the world of pet ownership was two female littermates; cute little buggers. One resembled a black chihuahua, and the other a black Scotty dog.
Since their house had wood floors, the dogs lived indoors. But the Scotty was a skittish soul. Whenever something startled her, she would hide under Hubby's recliner and pee. After constantly scrubbing the floors because there were "dirty" animals in the house, it did not take long for his wife to turn them into outdoor dogs. And Hubby built them a fantastic two-room dog house with a hinged red roof.
After moving to the farm, the number of outdoor dogs multiplied. At one point, they had seven dogs, most of them black. The good news? They looked intimidating and were a significant deterrent to anyone with mischief on their mind.
Out of curiosity, your humble writer tried to Google "What percentage of people are animal lovers?" The unsatisfactory answer was "Sixty-seven percent of U.S. households or about 85 million families own a pet."
Google did not answer the question. Based on this lady's life experiences, not every pet owner is an animal lover. That does not mean she neglected their pets. But face it, they were animals hence dirty.
Living in the country brought this lady closer than she expected to other animals as well. Her least favorite is what she nicknamed "country kittens," or skunks. That lingering scent never seems to dissipate, especially when the dogs got overly friendly with those black and white charmers.
Over the years, the lady from the Funny Farm Manor learned to appreciate horses. But no matter how magnificent even a thoroughbred appears to be, her childhood experience with a runaway horse assures she will keep a respectful distance from all equines.
As you know, most baby animals are cute. It is a delight to watch calves chasing each other in the pasture, playing tag, or whatever games baby bovines play. Not to mention the new cute new colt Jack and Jenny had. But when you walk close enough to touch any of them, one sees flies and mud on Jack's back because he rolled in the dirt to scratch that part of his body.
It is tempting to get the hose and bathe him.
Hubby's chickens are no better. Scattered feathers everywhere because the roosters got up close and personal with the hens and plucked their posterior feathers.
At first, the chickens laid a superabundance of eggs. But lately, egg production has slowed. Tired of caring for the slackers, this lady offered them to a relative. "Take them all. The cluckers take a lot of work and not earning their keep."
He promised to think about her offer.
Suddenly, the cluckers popped out two and a half dozen eggs.
Do animals overhear our conversations and act accordingly?