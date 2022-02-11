When your humble writer was still in university, she thought one of the great perks of being wealthy would be to have her hair done daily.
But, she managed to move beyond that seemingly useless daydream. Then she realized a daily massage was what she desired. Oddly enough, the change was due to some careless choices and actions.
First was a case of being in the wrong place at an unfortunate moment. As this lady walked past a popular Mexican restaurant, a fellow slammed the wood door open right into her hip. This event was the coming together of a female body with a cumbersome building accessory that created a twist in her hip.
The second fun event that damaged her back occurred when the lady of the manor decided to move the refrigerator to clean behind it because she was, after all, a clean freak. Unfortunately, that particular adventure ended being bedridden most of the day and in traction for several weeks.
Since she was a Tupperware manager, she got up to perform her sales duties in the evenings. But the preparation for going out included asking a friend to help her put on pantyhose.
Imagine legs in the air while the friend wrestled the pantyhose on your legs. The experience was not only embarrassing but funny as well. The two women had to take giggle breaks before completing the task. Although that happened many years ago, it is a fun memory neither woman has forgotten.
Someone suggested going to a chiropractor when the traction did not work. After countless sessions, the pain disappeared, and life as this lady knew it went back to normal. But, of course, typical and your humble writer are merely passing acquaintances. It seems doing stupid stuff was her norm.
For example, after she and Hubby bought and moved to the Funny Farm, a new opportunity to harm her body arose, even though it was unintentional.
In her eagerness to create a beautiful flower garden, for weeks, the lady of the manor stopped at the local big box store after work and filled the trunk of her sporty car with 400 pounds of topsoil. Little did the lady realize that she lifted said topsoil out of the car incorrectly.
One day, she woke up in back pain hell. Sitting, standing, walking or reclining was impossible without excruciating pain. Even though she sought the help of a chiropractor, nothing helped. Eventually, he sent her for an MRI and to a back specialist.
The MRI and the specialist confirmed that this lady had two herniated discs, leading to minimally invasive back surgery. On the doctor’s recommendation, daily walks would help her recovery.
Although she recovered, her back became her Achilles heel. If the weather turned cold or if she sat too long, her pesky back reminded her to stop whatever she was doing and rest. Eventually, she visited her chiropractor whenever the discomfort became too much to bear.
Subsequently, Hubby pointed out a good massage therapist might be as effective in staying pain-free as a chiropractor. And possibly less expensive as well.
Over the years, this lady had placed herself in the capable hands of several massage therapists. Unfortunately, some were more effective than others due to their varied styles and services.
For many years every week, her massage therapist was a young woman who did a splendid job keeping her back healthy and eventually became a friend. After all, becoming friends was inevitable when one wore nothing but a birthday suit during treatments.
But after retirement, this lady sought therapists closer to home because driving an hour after a treatment negated the benefits of the massage.
A recent therapist’s deep tissue massage resulted in this lady discovering a new circle of hell along with the art of levitation. The pain was so acute that her body attempted to levitate off the table to escape the therapist’s hands. Unfortunately, she drove home in agony following the fun treatment, and the discomfort lasted for days.
Clearly, one must endure agony before the massage gods take pity and deliver ecstasy in the form of an effective and non-pain-inducing therapist.