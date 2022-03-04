Have you ever misplaced something? If not, then you undoubtedly are a unicorn.
People joke all the time about having “old timer’s” syndrome. In other words, they equate forgetfulness with the aging process. But that notion is not entirely correct. So perhaps it is time for folks to come up with something more accurate without emphasizing age.
The main culprit for memory issues is stress and information overload, along with a myriad of human and technological distractions.
Parents start the process. They believe their offspring should have structure to keep them out of trouble. In other words, the only way to keep their replacements on an acceptable societal path is to keep them in a constant state of busyness.
Some ancients even believed that idleness was the Devil’s workshop.
Well-meaning parents do not realize that too much structure creates an imbalance in the Force. Consequently, without downtime, the body and mind dance an out-of-sync tango.
Good job. Your fruits of the loom become law-abiding citizens while stress makes them candidates for heart disease and a wandering mind.
Is there a connection between being preoccupied and accidents, vehicular and other types?
Your humble writer tends to be a creature of habit. Therefore, misplacing car keys or her purse is never an issue.
And yet, if something interrupts her reading, such as a telephone call, she will answer the call but then forget where she put her book or Kindle. This lady wasted far too many precious moments searching for one or the other while pleading for the missing item to come out of hiding. Playing hide and seek with a book is annoying and a waste of time.
Can one’s personality set up a propensity for memory blips?
For example, if you live a structured and orderly life, you are less likely to misplace things. While messy folks, both in lifestyle and their treatment of people and property, are more likely to lose keys, mobile phones and sometimes even children.
“How can someone lose a child?” you ask.
Missing children tales sometimes turn out to be parents who forget their offspring in the car. They went to work. Or they engaged in distracting social activities.
We need a sensor for car interiors connected to an alert app to notify the driver that a person is still in the car.
Some children wander off while parents turn their back for a moment. Consequently, too many distraught parents discovered that children are proficient escape artists.
Solution: They should wear traceable clothing. For example, if junior disappears in the mall, all mom has to do is check the app on her phone. And, the child-finder navigation system leads her to him. But, of course, that kid should expect a severe scolding in the future. Better that than him getting kidnapped or hurt.
As you know, our handy dandy mobile phones already have the find my phone app. However, there is one tiny problem.
The “find your phone” app is useless if you are alone and misplace your mobile phone.
Once in a while, everyone becomes sidetracked. For example, have you ever paused a task and gone to another room? It is not uncommon to find that you cannot remember why you did so when you get there.
If the preceding happened to you, does that qualify as a “squirrel moment” because you had too much on your mind?
When you draw a blank on the purpose of an action, it would be wonderful if an app knew your routines so well that it could bring up a list of reasons why you made a similar trip from one room to another in the past.
Gardeners, have you ever put down a trowel, but when you reached for it, it had annoyingly or magically disappeared into the vegetation?
There should be an app for such missing items. What if tools and other easily misplaced things came with a barcode that you could scan to the Where’s My Stuff app?
Is there an app to find the phone we dropped in the pasture?
Hope springs eternal in the human breast.