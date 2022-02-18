There was a time when “doing your duty” had a dark meaning.
By dark, we mean it was considered an unpleasant chore. But, quite often, that duty referred to women accepting the attention of their spouses. The reason is back in those unenlightened times, men, including fathers and brothers, considered daughters and sisters property. Consequently, women were negotiating chips used to up a family’s social status or gain allies.
Of course, not all men were such dastardly creatures. On the contrary, many loved and cherished the women in their lives. However, one constant exists. Good people suffer while evil thrives no matter the era.
Mind you, this lady is no feminist, yet the treatment of far too many women throughout history is unconscionable. No wonder many people have questioned the existence of a supreme being who allows such things.
But let’s get back to doing your duty.
Imagine living with and being touched by some shriveled, in all ways, geezer just so your father had the backup of a wealthier man with an army in case he wanted to invade another kingdom. Or because some geezer needed any heir. That mental image may seem disgusting but think of all the young women in similar situations today. Some rich, elderly and inevitably shriveled men chase youth by cavorting with young females to feed their egos.
Yes, we all age. But until we do, the fun part of doing your marital duty is out of love. Growing old with someone you love works because the process affects both of you. Viewing your beloved through the prism of love blurs the aging process. That is until one of you passes, and you look in the mirror and must acknowledge the passage of time.
There are countless other meanings for someone doing their duty that have nothing to do with mattresses. Unless, of course, you work for a mattress company.
As you drive to work, look around your fellow rush hour traffic sufferers. Then ask, “What motivates us to willingly endure this daily torture?”
The answer varies. We work to provide food, shelter, clothing for ourselves and the people we love. In the process, many people can better their social and financial station. Granted, countless people struggle to make ends meet and persevere. Think of all the single mothers and fathers.
Of course, some prefer to sit on their posteriors, expecting someone else to carry the load. Sometimes such troglodytes do illegal work and, in the process, hurt others.
For example, years ago, this lady sat on a federal jury. Although she used a week of vacation time, the experience was not only eye-opening but worth it. The defendant was attractive and intelligent except for the stupid act that brought him to the courtroom.
He was angry at a federal judge. So the geni-ass tried to retaliate by attempting to burn down an old stone county courthouse during a rainstorm. His molotov cocktail led to his arrest and trial. Why? Because the defendant used his checkbook to start the fire.
Fortunately, an eyewitness put out the fire and called the police.
Over the years, this writer enjoyed serving on several juries and exercising her civic duty. The process fascinates her. And, since people-watching is one of her hobbies, she always found her fellow jurors and officers of the court entertaining.
Recently, she received a jury summons, and she could hardly contain her excitement. Her appointed time to appear would have been on Feb. 14. But then she received a notice dismissing her.
You might not understand her disappointment and anger. However, whereas most people dislike and try to avoid jury duty, she looks forward to it. But her age is a likely reason for the dismissal.
Not everyone over 60 is senile! How dare they summarily dismiss countless intelligent and sharp-minded folks because of the year they were born. Retired does not imply useless and mentally dull.
The courts miss out on experienced and knowledgeable jurors willing to perform their civic duty rather than shirk it.
Imagine the tongue-lashing such folks could deliver to stupid criminals and fellow jurors. Indeed, the stuff of fantasies.