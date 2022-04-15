Words with similar meanings or idiomatic expressions compound the confusion when English is a person’s second language. Some may even acquire new definitions.
Across the pond, the bathroom is the WC (water closet) or the loo. However, in the United States, the terms toilet, bathroom and restroom seem interchangeable.
Perhaps this lady is wrong, but the word bathroom implies a tub or shower is part of the accommodations. Therefore, the location ought to determine which word we use. Thus, the proper use of the term bathroom should only apply if one is at home or visiting someone’s home.
Logically, if location determines word usage, the restroom is a public facility. However, the word conjures curious images of people draping their bodies across the toilet in a restful pose. Where else could a weary person recline in that setting if not over the porcelain throne?
How about the sink counter? Some are long enough to stretch out on but uncomfortable. Would the changing table used to change messy diapers of productive infants suffice?
Of course, any of the suggestions listed above are abhorrent to this lady because public toilets, and toilets in general, are germy places — no draping poses for her.
Although the use of words should be clear to both the speaker and listener, that is not always the case. Common seemingly illogical phrases known as idiomatic expressions may confuse and, at times, cause an immigrant or visitor to this country to question the speaker’s sanity or logic.
Consider the following examples.
“My manager threw me under the bus,” the indignant assistant exclaimed.
If the listener is not American-born, then her shocked response makes sense. “Were you injured?”
When the assistant pauses to consider the sincere question, she may laugh before explaining. “Oh, honey, my boss didn’t actually throw me under a bus. She just blamed me in front of the boss for something she did.”
Imagine a refugee from war-torn Ukraine overhearing a conversation between classmates regarding a concert they recently attended. “It was the bomb,” one girl enthused (meaning it was great).
The refugee child looks around frantically. “Where?”
“Where what?” one of them asks.
“Where is the bomb? We should run before it explodes.”
Welcome to the land of linguistic confusion.
In the novel “Fourteen Delicious Kisses” by Jeannette Winters a conversation between two women baffles the guest.
“We’re going to do something that will have us all in stitches.”
“I don’t want to play anything that will require stitches.”
“That’s a saying here. When you have someone in stitches, it means you made them laugh really hard.”
Before the children climbed in the car, the neighbor’s son shouted, “I’m riding shotgun.”
“There are no guns allowed while I am driving,” his friend’s horrified mother exclaimed. But the over-enthusiastic boy’s mother had to explain that it merely meant her son wanted to ride in the front seat.
“You have such confusing expressions,” the newly transplanted friend replied with a shake of her head.
The story reminds this lady of how her mother coped with the English language when the family first came to America.
Her eldest daughter got in an argument with a neighbor girl, as children tend to do. But unfortunately, the tattletale girl chose to get this lady’s younger self into trouble by lying to my mother.
When her Hungarian mother answered the door, the girl yelled, “Elizabeth said fk.”
Mother grabbed the English dictionary and asked, “How do you spell that?”
Perhaps Mother’s thick accent and the fact she was not familiar with that word made the neighbor girl rethink her accusation. “I don’t know. Never mind,” she replied before taking off for her house.
This lady’s younger self not only felt relief for averting possible punishment, but she also learned never to underestimate the value of a handy dandy dictionary.
What if you are a newly transplanted student from Greece? During a conversation with classmates regarding a challenging subject, someone groans, “It’s all Greek to me.”
It would make sense for the Greek person to reply, “This is Latin, not Greek.”
Once again, an idiomatic expression becomes a linguistic stumbling block.