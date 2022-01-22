Unlike Alice in Wonderland, people willingly go down and get lost in countless rabbit holes. They dive in without a thought or concern about possible danger or the time wasted.
Rabbit Hole: “Used especially in the phrase going down the rabbit hole or falling down the rabbit hole, a rabbit hole is a metaphor for something that transports someone into a wonderfully (or troublingly) surreal state or situation. On the internet, a rabbit hole frequently refers to an extremely engrossing and time-consuming topic.” (Slang Dictionary)
Most people do not worry about the consequences of their actions or decisions. Instead, they see something and do not take a moment to think before they act. The process is similar to skydiving or bungee jumping. The less you think about possible outcomes, the better.
There is little or no thought given to possibilities. What if the bungee cord is too long? Will my head hit the ground? Will the chute open? There is no fear of ending up as a messy and bloody grease spot on the earth. All they seek is the thrill.
Generally, rabbit holes of any kind are not thrilling. Instead, they are exercises in wasting time or danger.
The most common rabbit hole is the internet and, by extension, social media. But, the lady of the manor prefers to think of especially the latter as mental and emotional black holes.
Black hole: In astronomy, it is “a region of space having a gravitational field so intense that no matter or radiation can escape.” A more informal meaning for a black hole is “a place where people or things, especially money, disappear without a trace.” (Oxford Languages)
When it comes to the internet, a simple search for information may end up taking hours instead of the few minutes the researcher anticipated. The reason is the squirrel factor.
You type the topic into the search box. Then countless options pop up. At first, you click on the most logical offering. Then, just like the dog, Dug, in the movie “Up,” something that may or may not relate to the subject matter catches your eye, and you give in to curiosity. Distraction leads to the squirrel effect. See. Act.
You are sorely mistaken if you think you are the only one susceptible to the squirrel effect. Sometimes even the most vigilant among us succumb to the lure.
As embarrassing as it is to admit, while checking the reach of a column post on her Facebook author page, this lady glimpsed a titillating tidbit on a topic of interest. At first, she may resist clicking on the item, but eventually, curiosity trumps common sense. So her finger right-clicks the handy dandy mouse, and down the rabbit hole she went.
The supposed information consists of pictures with blurbs beneath them. But, more often than not, the lady never finds the answer to the bait-and-switch topic that pushed her curiosity button in the first place. Or, what is even more annoying, the same pictures and accompanying blurbs appear over and over again. This duped writer should have paid attention. The banal piece had a sponsored-label attached, filled with advertisements.
Unnecessary repetition is one of this lady’s pet peeves. She found such annoyances on the History Channel, in novels and conversations of little substance with verbose humans.
This writer had the misfortune of reading a few novels in which the author copied and pasted pages from a previous book into a sequel. One cannot help but suspect the author of padding the word count. Or, perhaps they were short on ideas and thought duplicating pages was the answer?
The viewer gets five minutes of context on the History Channel, followed by 10 or more commercials. Then, after the glut of commercials, the viewer has to sit through a recap of the previous five minutes, followed by a brief addition of information before the next commercial break. If the purpose of a television program is to showcase commercials, then count this lady out.
Will this writer manage to avoid time-sucking rabbit holes, whether online or with people suffering from diarrhea of the mouth?