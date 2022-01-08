What is the first thing that comes to mind when you hear the term intervention?
Regardless of the issue, you might envision a group of people surrounding a cowering or belligerent family member. An intervention is a step people take when someone they love is going down the rabbit hole of a cult, addiction or bad relationship. When a loved one suffers, the entire family suffers.
Now that you have the basics in your mind, there is one disclaimer this lady must emphatically state. For the most part, she believes in respecting other people’s positions. Whether political or religious conviction, she does not like to belittle anyone’s beliefs. And yet, the same courtesy is not always extended to her.
But before we launch into the specifics of this particular intervention, the lady of the manor wants to tell you she is quite fond of dragons. Her affinity toward dragons is long-standing. So could it be that she is dragonkin — people who think they are dragons in the body of humans or dragons reborn as humans?
Whatever the reason, she loves dragons and is not shy about telling people. Of course, all you have to do is look around her home and garden to confirm how she feels about those powerful flying beasts.
Back in the days of knights in shining armor, countless tales existed about how the knights slew dragons because people believed they were a menace to society. However, most of those tales were from the perspective of the dragon slayers.
No one bothered to look at things from the dragon’s point of view. So when overzealous knights breached the dragon’s lair, they killed the younglings and destroyed unhatched eggs. Often, the mother dragons were either seriously injured or killed. And with each dragon’s death, a little bit more of the magic in the world died as well.
Before Hubby passed, he tried to convince his wife that she needed a guard dog. In other words, a four-legged fur-shedding critter should invade her home. She vehemently declined. “The only guard I will accept is a guard dragon.”
To which he replied, “Hon, if dragons existed, I’d get you one.” He truly got her.
Since dragons are a myth, this lady had to settle and surround herself with dragon facsimiles. Several dragon statues lurk in her garden. Even her published books on the shelf have dragon bookends. For years, a black-shaded lamp sat on her desk at work. The base was a crumbling tower with a dragon curled around it. Sometimes a supine dragon holds an unopened bottle of wine between its claws. Then, not too long ago, someone gifted her with a multi-headed incense burner dragon — the smoke curls out of each open maw.
Over the years, she read countless steamy romance novels about hot dragon shifters who managed to curl the toes of many a maiden. Admittedly, the stuff of fantasies.
This writer waxed poetic on her love of dragons during a recent telephone conversation with a longtime friend. Little did this dragon lover realize what was looming during an upcoming lunch date with the woman.
At first, their conversation included their children, grandchildren and life in general. But then a serious expression swept across the friend’s face.
“I want to discuss something that has been preying on my mind since our telephone conversation. I am very concerned about your soul.”
“Why?”
“Because you expressed a love for dragons. Don’t you realize the serpent and the dragon represent Satan?”
This lady covered her mouth as a courtesy, hoping nothing offensive escaped.
“Our bible study group studied Revelation. It said the Dragon is Satan. That’s why I don’t like the Chinese. They love dragons.”
“Dragons are mythological creatures,” the lady explained.
“They represent Satan,” her friend insisted. “I hope you aren’t mad, but I had to speak up.”
Before parting, they exchanged Christmas gifts.
Her gift to the friend, homemade bread. Later, her friend texted, “I enjoyed our visit and will need your bread recipe.”
This dragon lover will never share her beer bread recipe. Why? Because she cannot imagine her zealously religious friend buying the beer to make it.