Did you know the meaning of some words changes at various stages of life? Sorry to disagree with pompous linguists, but practicality is critical to how we view and accept the definition of certain words.
For example, let’s consider the word freedom. It is a simple word people toss around carelessly. According to the Oxford English Dictionary, freedom is “the power or right to do or say what you want without anyone stopping you.”
As we said, the word’s meaning seems simple enough, yet there is a complexity few people take the time to explore.
Grown-up freedom ends with the arrival of babies. Sometimes parents think life will be simpler once the baby can tell them what he wants or what hurts. Although the sweet sounds of a happy baby are moments to treasure, once the kid learns to talk, you will wish for volume control and an off switch.
Freedom from the perspective of a newborn human is fundamental. Babies eat when they are hungry. Keep in mind the word patience is yet to take root in an infant’s mind. If the food is slow in coming or the stinky diaper change takes too long, the baby cries loudly. Why? Because they lack the power of speech.
Imagine if babies had the power of speech and an extensive vocabulary when they leave the safety of the womb. The delivery room would never be the same.
“Brrr. The room is cold, and so are the doctor’s hands. Mom, how can you stand those icy hands up your hoo-haw?”
Yawn. “That squeezy trip was hard work. Where is the food? I’m starving.”
Thank goodness babies take a while to talk. Otherwise, parenthood would be far more stressful than the sleepless nights with crying babies.
Locomotion is a milestone for both the parents and the child. As the child pulls up to a wobbly standing position, the parents hover, ready to prevent a squishy plop onto a full diaper.
But the day the rugrat takes those first steps is the beginning of his freedom. There is nothing like racing away from mom and dad in a grocery store or church during a sermon.
The teenage years come with parental gray hairs, while the teenagers yearn to be free from all rules.
We have all heard the caution, “Be careful what you wish for.”
Young people, be they teenagers or college age, always seem to long for freedom. But if you pin them down for specifics, their muddied idea of freedom varies from person to person. Some want to live on their own. But most need mom and dad’s financial assistance to do so.
What many young people have in common is the desire to make their own rules. But, unfortunately, many lack common sense when it comes to their actions and choices. Usually, freedom in all its variations comes with a price.
A graduate must find and hold a job to pay for an apartment. Then the sneaky side of freedom pops up. You have rent and utilities to pay. Whether you cook or eat out, the food costs money. Suddenly, the annoying alarm wakes you. But there is no sleeping in because you have to get ready for work.
No matter how much you dislike the boss, you have to zip your lips to keep your job. And, the suit will not tolerate any sarcastic or mumbled comments and complaints.
Welcome to the freedom of adulthood.
If folks planned for a comfortable retirement, then and only then can they enjoy a level of freedom for which the masses yearn.
You can toss polite filters and speak your mind. But, of course, not all seasoned folks are vicious. And yet, there are enough of the grumpy ones strutting behind their walkers sloshing their drinks to make us wonder at the scarcity of kind elderly folks.
The lady of the manor loves the freedom of staying up late reading a good or even mildly amusing book or binge-watching a series because she can sleep in, sometimes. But, more often than not, spicy folks tend to wake at the crack of God.