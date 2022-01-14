This Christmas, your humble writer ended up in the hinterlands of what she called her Comfort Zone.
If you own a pet, was that your choice or someone else’s? Owning, caring and loving a pet is a responsibility and, to a degree, due to your upbringing.
Once you decide to include a pet in your life, providing a good home for that pet becomes an obligation and work. Just as children require attention and care, so do pets. A neglected or abused pet ranks up there with neglected and abused children. Why? Because life is precious in all forms. And quite often, a person who harms animals will also hurt people.
Hubby’s family always owned dogs and cats. But neither their dogs nor cats were the indoor types.
A couple of quirky facts about her father-in-law was that he named every cat Sylvester. Also, when they first married, he owned two massive dogs that managed to take up space around their kitchen table. Mom served them food as she did her husband. However, all the dogs and cats that later joined the family were outdoor pets.
The comment this lady made when she heard about the first two dogs was, “Not at my table.” She was not a fan of indoor pets. Although they did own two small dogs that started as indoor pets in the newlyweds’ home.
But whenever one of the dogs became nervous, she hid under Hubby’s recliner and eliminated fluid. Before long, those two dogs became outdoor pets. Hubby even built them a two-room doghouse with carpeting and a hinged roof.
Granted, she had briefly lost her determination to allow the two cute puppies into her home. But indoor pets made her uncomfortable. First, there was the germ factor she could not overlook, and second, animals are messy. They shed. Heaven knows where they have been when they go out for potty breaks. And they shed. Oh, wait. I already said that.
There was a time when Hubby’s wife wanted to ask everyone to remove their shoes when they entered her house; he refused. “We are not Japanese.” Yeah, but people bring in all kinds of nasties on the bottom of their shoes. One never knows when we traipse over vomit, excrements, or other goodies. The same is the case with indoor pets.
A woman of our acquaintance mentioned she loved pets, but she was no longer willing to own and care for them as the years rolled on. Even children leave home at some point, and perhaps people outgrow their need or desire for pets as well.
One of our nieces had asthma. The doctor recommended getting a short-haired dog. The tiny Chihuahua not only helped with the health issue, but it also sat on its haunches and “sang” along with my sister-in-law.
And yet, based on my family’s experiences during and after World War II, dogs were something to fear. Soldiers patrolled the streets with barely leashed, snarling German Shepherds. Consequently, my parents came to fear dogs and passed that fear on to their children. But, Hubby and his wife made sure their children had pets. The outdoor variety.
Getting back to the Christmas issue, our daughter has three dogs. A miniature dachshund and a tiny dog that resembles those Chinese dog statues. But the problem was the loving, knee-high Australian collie-looking critter with long fur. Unfortunately, that dog shed so much hair all our clothes, the floor, and furniture sported dog hair, no matter how often we Swiffered the place.
Humans with long hair shed enough (four of us fit in that category) without adding a shedding machine to the mix.
Even after our granddaughter brushed the fluffy dog, filling a third of a trash bag, the hair seemed to multiply and even got into this lady’s eyes. You may understand the discomfort if you have ever had an eyelash under your contacts. Another thing about the furry critter, it was still a puppy and romped around like one. Imagine a cringing dog, fur-covered grandmother.
Pets provide companionship, but a four-legged companion is not always the answer.