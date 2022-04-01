The phrase "resting bitch face" has only recently entered my world through conversation and books.
Perhaps people were less uncouth when this lady was in her formative years. Or, they danced around using so-called inappropriate words with euphemisms.
Sarcasm and euphemisms are the staff of life for this writer. But unfortunately, most people do not understand the subtleties of euphemisms. And there was a time she judged the intelligence of folks on whether they caught the snarky behind her comments.
But then, she has matured since those days. Besides, now she does not care what others think about her because that would empower them.
Our parents were old world and old school in their thinking, speech and behavior. Consequently, they raised their firstborn child in the old European traditions, including curtseying to every visiting adult — such a handy skill in our modern times. But unless one has an audience with the Queen of England, which is not bloody likely, that skill now gathers dust.
Please note, they did not continue in that child-rearing method with the rest of their brood. Too bad. The siblings could have used some discipline. But perhaps they wore themselves out on the firstborn, also known as the practice child.
To say the parents were strict with their practice child is an understatement. For example, how many children today get into trouble for their tone of voice or facial expressions? If you are still pondering the answer, that would be your snarky columnist.
Since, in some respects, children are simple creatures, their firstborn never understood what the parents meant when they scolded her about her tone of voice. Nevertheless, the child expressed her thoughts and feelings on various matters with no malicious intent.
However, the subconscious was another matter. Punishing their daughter for the stuff floating in her subconscious is ridiculous. But that bit of logic never stopped the punishment phase of most such encounters.
Believe it or not, corporal punishment was a tool in the arsenal of parents and some teachers back then. The practice was a time-honored child-rearing tradition passed down from one generation to another.
Although, even as her childhood self endured the swats, she thought her mother was ridiculous. Why? While Mother tanned the daughter's posterior, she always said, "This hurts me more than it does you."
That was a pearl of wisdom this lady never believed. The swats stung her behind. But, of course, the same could be true for Mother's hand. And, at the time, she fervently hoped so.
Among all the other flaws her parents tried to eradicate was their daughter's tendency to speak her mind with a belligerent expression on her face. And, of course, in a less than respectful tone.
It did not seem to matter how many times they punished their daughter. Her tone of voice, and what she now recognizes as her resting bitch face, never improved. So naturally, and over time, she perfected both talents. She now considers those as gifts from the Fates instead of a flaw.
Whenever someone asks this lady if she is mad or upset about something, she realizes that an explanation is necessary.
People are often unaware of their expression when they focus on a television show, a book or work. The unintended result is known as the resting bitch face. As a result, they forget to school their features into a socially acceptable expression.
When someone asks, "Are you mad?"
"No. Not at all. I just tend to focus on what I'm doing," you answer.
It is easy to assume anger when we see a resting bitch face. But, assess each situation before making assumptions.
If someone is upset because you hit upon their boyfriend, their expression may morph into an expression beyond a contemplative one. Then be prepared for their next move, which will, in all probability, be angry and loud.
At that point, discretion and self-preservation should be your response. And watch out for flying objects or fists.
That not-so-restful expression often appears on the faces of seasoned citizens. However, the cause could be a child's antics or a bad mood.
Or, perhaps they are constipated.
Submitted by Elizabeth Cowan