Little did we know as we excitedly toddled off to preschool and kindergarten that our tiny feet were now firmly planted on the path of lifelong tests.
We assumed that school would be a fun place where we could meet and make new friends.
Unfortunately, no one bothered to tell us about the details. Such as the inevitable bullies. Of course, if the kids were allowed to fight their own battles instead of sissifying them, they would learn an important life lesson: How to stand up for themselves until the bullies backed down.
But by the time we figure out that school is only partly fun, the sissifying and testing roller coaster is moving up that first incline. Then comes the big drop. Surprise!
"Your test tomorrow is 30% of your semester grade," several teachers announce.
And just like that, the illusion of a carefree youth vanishes in middle school and high school. Then tests take on a life of their own. Why? Because the further along our children go in school, the greater the pressure — from the parents and ourselves.
Children want to please their parents. So good grades in school, particularly in high school, should please them unless you have this lady's parents.
Mother always praised and encouraged us. But our father, from his point of view, encouraged us with criticism. He felt that we would not try harder if he doled out praise willy-nilly.
Our father had the best of intentions. But none of us considered his criticism as a form of encouragement. Instead, we either resented his response or ignored it.
If you decided to go to university, the tests continued, and they were more challenging to pass. So, instead of multiple-choice questions, many professors preferred to torture us with essay questions. And let's not forget those fun assignments known as term papers.
Passing or failing a university class depended on the total points earned with test scores plus those midnight-oil burning term papers. From the student's point of view, that was double testing and unfair. It was like enduring an appendectomy without the benefit of anesthesia.
Those who chose not to continue with higher education and thought their testing days were behind them received a jolt of reality.
At work, people find they are constantly tested or measured, if you will, daily. The tricky part is whether you pass or fail on any particular day depends on the boss's mood.
If they fought with their significant other or children before leaving for work, you could count on the boss being impossible to please.
This writer still recalls an incident at work involving a female coworker. The woman went through a bitter divorce, which soured her on most men.
One day, she came to work, her resting bitch face firmly in place.
"What's the matter," this lady asked.
"I'm upset with my son."
"Why?"
"He's acting like a boy."
This writer bit her tongue hard enough to taste blood to keep from stating the obvious. "Isn't a boy supposed to act like a boy?"
Thankfully, in her outrage, the coworker rushed on to explain. "He's acting like his father."
Such behavior was a grievous transgression in the woman's mind on her son's part. To this day, the lady of the manor wonders how that child turned out when he became an adult. Was he warped and sissified or super macho?
If you wondered, this event was a test of your humble writer's restraint.
People test each other even outside of work.
Men and women, but predominantly women, test their unsuspecting dates. For example, if men open doors or pay for a meal, many women today consider it an insult to their independence. Thinking such behavior is a valid reason never to date those guys again. This type of mindset is known as limiting one's options.
Call me old-fashioned, but I enjoy such pampering by the opposite sex.
As time, not only marches but races on, people retire. They think that all life tests are behind them because they have reached the frankly-my-dear-I-don't-give-a-damn stage.
But no.
The Day of Reckoning is the last test.
Maybe.