There was a saying back when people cared about each other even if they were not related: “Good fences make good neighbors.”
The quotation is from Robert Frost’s poem, “Mending Wall.” Two neighbors struggle to rebuild a stone wall between their properties. As the men labor, one of them proclaims, “Good fences make good neighbors,” to which the other replies, “Why?... What was I walling in or walling out?” Yet the other has no answer but to repeat the adage.
Hubby’s parents had a friendly chainlink fence around their backyard. The fence kept the neighborhood kids from cutting across their extensive vegetable garden. The short barrier also made it possible for mom and Mrs. Schaffner to visit while the ladies harvested and weeded their gardens.
Mrs. Schaffner planted enough okra to feed the entire neighborhood were she so inclined. But, instead, she canned countless jars. Whenever hubby and his wife visited his parents, Mrs. S, rushed to her garden and filled a large grocery sack with okra, which she presented to the young couple with a huge smile.
The generous lady did not realize hubby’s wife had no clue what to do with all that okra. She was a city girl and preparing that particular vegetable was not part of her culinary experience.
Hubby thought he was helpful when he explained to his lovely spouse how to prepare the okra. “Cut it up. Season, toss in cornmeal, and pan-fry.”
The newlyweds lived in Texas. Their first home was a cute six-room rental house with no air conditioning. So the young wife dug into the grocery sack and began to rinse, slice, and ... throw up.
Unfortunately, Mrs. S. washed the okra before stuffing it into the grocery sack. Then it took a few days for the young bride to tackle the “okra project.” Consequently, the veggies became slimy. Slimy was not a good combination with the heat in the house. Hence, the barfing.
There was something else this lady discovered that day about okra, besides the slimy trait. As she cut it into pieces, she noticed the unique smell. To her, it smelled like hubby’s love juices when they did the newlywed sheet rumple.
Please do not be alarmed if your experience and your sense of smell produced a different scent memory. We have established long ago that your humble writer is a bit weird. And many innocent things reminded the newlywed of sex, including the final gasps the coffee percolator emitted before the coffee was ready.
A few years later, hubby and his wife moved to the suburbs. She noticed that the fences had grown taller than mom’s neighbor-friendly chainlink version. So how was a short person supposed to chat over that six-foot-plus monstrosity? The answer, my friend, is you were not. The only way neighbors stopped to chat was while they mowed their front yards.
Once the couple had children, chatting over the tall fence was simple. Climb the fence. However, there is a downside to fence-scaling. Slivers. Lots and lots of them.
It took their mother over an hour to dig those pesky slivers out of their little hands. But she missed one in her son’s leg. So the two-inch-long piece had to be excised by the doctor.
Now that we live in the country, fencing is mostly back to the chest-high variety, topped with barbed wire.
The neighbor to the west, whose cattle munched in our pasture free with hubby’s permission, owned an ornery cow. It broke through countless fences. Unfortunately, the troglodyte neighbor never offered to repair or pay for the damage.
If cows and bulls get their minds set on reaching the greener grass, no fence stands a chance. Compound that with cattle which regularly push down and trample the east side barrier between our tasty grass and their over-grazed land.
Now we come to the good neighbors and fences part. The east-side guy always promises to repair the fence his cattle destroyed, but that day has yet to come. Probably sometime in the future or never.
Fences set boundaries for those who lack control. Like cattle and some humans
Submitted by Elizabeth Cowan