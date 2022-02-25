Words not only have meaning, but consequences as well.
For example, when a woman and her significant other disagree, the last thing the guy should say is, "Calm down. You're blowing things out of proportion, as usual." or "Step back. Take a deep breath and relax." Any previous or similar statements are akin to waving a red flag in front of a bull.
Although in the case of the bull, contrary to popular belief, the color of the flag does not matter. However, telling a woman to relax or calm down may result in bodily harm to the offending male. Never underestimate a female's physical and verbal response when she is angry.
In other words, duck and run. Pretend you are a bat escaping hell.
From a personal perspective, the word "relax" might as well be in an alien tongue because rarely does this lady experience a moment you could call relaxed. Truth be told, she was born a stress ball and proudly confessed to being a lifelong stress ball.
Often the cause is external. Countless things and people cause other people stress. However, the actual source of stress is more than likely self-generated and self-inflicted. It may seem that since women tend to soul search endlessly, they suffer from such internalized anxiety more than men.
But, as with any other generalization, that belief is not entirely accurate. The more self-control guys exercise over their emotions; the more adept they become at masking. But when the mask slips, beware.
Once again, it is time to rein in the ponies off the diverging paths and continue our ruminations regarding the word "relax."
Back when this writer injured her back, she discovered that chiropractors could be relatively helpful in eliminating pain. But as her careless actions damaged her back again, she received the appropriately termed herniated disc award.
This award is one folk should avoid, like a teen girl shuns a case of acne on prom night.
Sometimes, the hand of fate tugs us down a path we would rather not travel. And we land in the chiropractor's office yet again.
This particular guy was not only a nice person, but he was also rather cute. So your careless writer bit the bullet and sat in his treatment chair. Her heart pounded with apprehension. Why? Because the cute guy managed to keep a straight face as he took hold of her head and uttered those dreaded words, "Relax, relax, relax." Pause. Snap. Crackle, and the neck pops.
Every time the friendly chiropractor prepared to perform that particular action on this lady's neck, all she could think was, "Please don't paralyze me."
Relaxation was the farthest thing from her mind.
Compared to such terrifying moments in the sweet man's chair, being involved in a vehicular accident that shoved the lady's car battery up against her windshield was closer to a state of relaxation.
You are probably shaking your head in disbelief. She had plenty of time to anticipate the chiropractor's treatment and nearly drowned in the fear such anticipation generated. But the accident, which was not her fault, happened and was over in the blink of an eye. Fear and uncertainty did not have time to rear their useless heads.
Have you ever wondered why so many drunken drivers walk away from accidents while the other guys sustain severe injuries or die? Perhaps inebriation creates a relaxed state, leaving the gummy bear driver nearly boneless at the moment of impact.
Whereas, if you are the other guy, your anxiety ramps up as you try to avoid the collision, and your body becomes tense. Far more vulnerable than drunken noodle man.
Perhaps some people succeed in reaching that elusive condition known as relaxation, but we suspect it is an illusion. For example, consider the businessman who takes his family to Hawaii, but while the wife and children enjoy the beach, he is on yet another "quick" conference call.
Sleep should be relaxing. But what if the preamble to falling asleep is anxiety because you cannot seem to go to sleep?
If relaxation is a state of mind and body, this writer will always miss the trip.
Submitted by Elizabeth Cowan