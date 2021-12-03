Too many people lug around the self-packed baggage of misery. Is it because a grumpy expression is easier on the facial muscles than a smile or even a blank look?
How do you handle folks who snarl and growl through life? What would your knee-jerk greeting be to such people: “Hello, grumpy puss?” Of course, you could use a crasser word instead of puss, but we leave it to your imagination to make the substitution.
Retirement communities offer examples of grumpy old males and females, along with a few folks referred to as rays of sunshine.
If you take time to observe your fellow humans, it is easy to spot those who focus on the positive things in life. They tend to smile easily. But, of course, that does not imply brainless pollyannas are running amok with wild-eyed grins on their faces. It simply means folks choose smiles and laughter rather than misery. There is enough of the gloom and doom without constantly focusing on it.
This writer cannot help but wonder if some people are born without the smiley gene. Perhaps contentment and smiles thrive in positive environments.
If you find yourself in an abusive circumstance, the last thing on your agenda is laughing at the abuser. And if you did, things would not end well. Unless, of course, you are a faster runner than the bad guy.
This lady has always sought to find humor in any situation and make people laugh. But there were times back in parochial school when she discovered the nuns lacked a sense of humor. If this writer had to live with a bunch of females, mother superior would probably have had her sense of humor surgically removed.
Questionable but funny (to her young self) incidents usually resulted in weekend assignments. Usually, writing 3,000 times: I will not (whatever the assigning nun did not find amusing). Unfortunately, the school was not content with destroying the child’s penmanship but also contacted the parents, resulting in corporal punishment at home. Similar experiences are the reason class clowns go on to become irreverently amusing adults.
Years ago, this lady enjoyed a radio disk-jockey career. She often substituted words for the scripted ones to shake things up a bit. One favorite was when it was time to announce the news headlines on the half-hour. “It’s 6:30, and here are the nude headlines.” Those were fun times.
Since folks with constricted posteriors often run workplaces, this writer seized every opportunity to inject humor. Naturally, when people laugh, tensions ease. However, the delivery of laughter-inducing critical comments regarding the suits had to be on the down-low.
Frequently, stories, usually concerning this lady’s lack of technological prowess, result in side-splitting laughter. But that is OK because when people laugh, they are less likely to brood about things beyond their control.
Have you wondered why folks refer to sliced carrots as copper pennies? The answer finally arrived a few days ago while this lady sliced cooked baby carrots. For a moment, when she looked at the carrot pile, she saw a shiny penny stuck to the end of a carrot. But upon further investigation, the penny turned out to be a carrot slice. Cue the trumpets and the flashing lights. She suddenly got it. And the folks around her enjoyed a good belly laugh.
Laughter can, at times, upset others. For example, when our mother tried to reprimand her oldest male child, he laughed at her, leading her to chase him around the dining room table angrily. Of course, in his defense, his laughter could have been due to nerves. But whatever the cause for his ill-timed explosion of humor, watching the two of them run around the table was chuckle-worthy.
When a person dies, their bowels relax and make a mess. We heard about a person dying while on the porcelain throne.
During a recent conversation with our son, the lady of the manor expressed her desire to remain in her home until the day she died.
“Just be sure to hop on the pot with your last gasp,” he said with a macabre laugh.